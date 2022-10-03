First Nation Communities READ Announces the Children's and Young Adult/Adult Selected Titles for 2022-2023 PMC Indigenous Literature Award

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - First Nation Communities READ 2022-2023 announces the selected titles in the Children's and Young Adult/Adult Categories. Chosen by a jury of Indigenous librarians from across Ontario, these titles represent the very best of Indigenous literature. The selected titles will be recognized on-line https://resources.olservice.ca/fnplw/home during First Nation Public Library Week on October 7 at 11 am EST.

Sponsored by Periodical Marketers of Canada, The PMC Indigenous Literature Award comes with a cash prize for each author. Congratulations to this year's winners.

Selected Titles in the Children's Category



We Dream Medicine Dreams by Lisa Boivin

Published by Highwater Press

and

Little Bear in Foster Care by S.P. Joseph Lyons

Published by Indigenous Education Press

This year, for the first time, the jury has selected two titles for the First Nation Communities READ program. The jury felt that each of the books was an excellent example of the goals and vision that drive the FNCR program.

Lisa Boivin is a member of the Deninu Kue First Nation and the author/artist of two books, We Dream Medicine Dreams and I Will See You Again. She is an interdisciplinary artist and a PhD candidate at the Rehabilitation Sciences Institute at the University of Toronto Faculty of Medicine.

We Dream Medicine Dreams

When a little girl dreams about a bear, her grandfather explains how we connect with the knowledge of our ancestors through dreams. Bear, Hawk, Caribou, and Wolf all have teachings to share to help us live a good life. But when Grampa gets sick and falls into a coma, the little girl must lean on his teachings as she learns to say goodbye.

S.P. Joseph Lyons is an Anishinaabe Algonquin children's author. He writes fantasy, Sci-Fi, and romance. He is a public speaker and an Indigenous education advocate.

Little Bear in Foster Care

Lyons' book connects children to a range of emotions, encourages them to find their voice, and lets them know they are not alone or to blame. Through Little Bear in Foster Care, S.P. Joseph Lyons helps young children process their feelings and experiences. The richness of Indigenous cultures and emotions come alive in this story of healing and resilience.

Selected Title in the Young Adult/Adult Category

Indigenomics: Taking a Seat at the Economic Table by Carol Anne Hilton

Published by New Society Publishers

Carol Anne Hilton is of Nuu chah nulth descent from the Hesquiaht Nation on Vancouver Island. With an extensive career in business, Carol Anne is recognized for her contributions to business and economics, particularly in value creation in Indigenous economies.

Indigenomics

It is time. It is time to increase the visibility, role, and responsibility of the emerging modern indigenous economy and the people involved. This is the foundation for economic reconciliation. This is Indigenomics. Indigenomics lays out the tenets of the emerging indigenous economy, built around relationships, multigenerational stewardship of resources, and care for all.

Periodical Marketers of Canada Indigenous Literature Award

The Periodical Marketers of Canada Indigenous Literature Award is inspired by the goals of the First Nation Communities READ program. It will provide each of the authors of the First Nation Communities READ 2021-2022 title selections with a cash prize. This is the ninth year the Periodical Marketers of Canada has presented The PMC Indigenous Literature Award.

The First Nation Communities READ program is the Ontario First Nation Public Library Community's contribution to the popular reading movement. Launched in 2003, FNCR encourages family literacy and intergenerational knowledge transmission. The program also promotes the publication, sharing, and understanding of First Nation, Métis, and Inuit voices and experiences.

Ontario Library Service (OLS) is mandated to deliver programs and services on behalf of the Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Sport by:

increasing cooperation and coordination among public library boards and other information providers to promote the provision of library service to the public;

assisting public library boards by providing them with services and programs that reflect their needs, including consultation, training and development.

Periodical Marketers of Canada is the national association of magazine and book wholesalers serving thousands of retail newsstands across Canada. Founded in 1942, PMC's ongoing activities include funding of a nonprofit charitable foundation, the Foundation for the Advancement of Canadian Letters, which makes contributions to individuals and agencies engaged in the encouragement of literacy and reading in Canada. For more information about Periodical Marketers of Canada, contact:

We acknowledge the financial support of the Government of Canada through the Canada Book Fund for this project.

