First Mining Confirms Mineralization Expansion Opportunity within Existing Springpole Gold Project Pit Design at its East Extension Target

Highlights from the East Extension Phase 1 drilling campaign include drill holes SP24-011, SP24-009, and previously reported SP24-007, all of which returned favourable gold and silver grades that are representative of the established resource grade profile. The most northerly hole of the program, SP24-011, returned two broad mineralization intervals including 0.75 g/t Au and 3.30 g/t Ag over 134.2 m, and 0.67 g/t Au and 12.79 g/t Ag over 105.4 m. These results confirm an opportunity for direct mineralization expansion in continuity to the current open pit profile which remains open for further exploration.

The East Extension Phase 1 drilling program was successful in returning significant widths of continuous mineralization in an underexplored area of the Springpole Project located within the current Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") open-pit development footprint. The highlights from the drill program demonstrate significant upside potential to further extend mineralization with continuity and provide the opportunity to reclassify material that is currently classified as "waste" into "ore" in the proposed run of mine ("ROM") pit design. This could potentially reduce the strip ratio and increase processed ore tonnes.

"Our advancements continue to demonstrate the Springpole Project as a robust gold and silver resource development opportunity within an important mining region of Ontario." stated Dan Wilton, CEO of First Mining. "The results from the East Extension are especially encouraging as they demonstrate the presence of additional gold and silver mineralization inside the existing mine footprint, potentially converting waste to ore. As we continue to advance through the Environmental Assessment process, we believe that the Springpole Project will be a major economic and sustainable infrastructure driver for Northwestern Ontario communities."

The focus of upcoming exploration activities will be centred around integrating the latest drill hole results into an updated 3D model and delineating further plans to unlock opportunities for the East Extension target as well as near open pit brownfields exploration targets. The East Extension target is located at the southeastern boundary of the current mineral resource and proposed open pit wall design. A plan map of the East Extension Phase 1 drill holes and target area is presented in Figure 1, and corresponding assay highlights are presented in Table 1, with full assay results listed in Table 2 and drill hole locations in Table 3.

Reported intervals are drilled core lengths (true widths are estimated at 75-85% of the core length interval, assay values are uncut)

Additional Details on the Springpole East Extension Phase 1 Drilling Program

The East Extension Phase 1 drilling was focused on a 150 m strike area along the southeastern edge of the current mineral resource (Figure 1). First Mining identified the East Extension target through advanced 3D target modelling, which highlighted a theorized easterly curve to the southern end of the main Portage Zone. Data supporting the updated target model includes Televiewer foliation data, geophysical data, historical drill hole data, geological mapping, as well as data from an advanced structural mapping campaign. Advanced modelling identified key stratigraphical features at the Springpole resource that included megacrystic trachyte units that strike parallel to subparallel along the main Springpole resource. Further defining the key stratigraphic units that are parallel with the main Springpole resource will aid in defining follow-up East Extension drill hole targets for additional resource growth potential.

Drill holes SP24-007 (see November 19, 2024 news release), SP24-009, and SP24-011 tested the Phase 1 target shape. Drill holes SP24-008 and SP24-010 were designed to test a potential extension of the mineralization and key stratigraphic units towards the northeast of the Phase 1 target shape.

Mineralization in drill holes SP24-007, SP24-009, and SP24-011 is hosted within a silicified and sericitized intermediate volcanic/breccia unit, and medium to coarse-grained trachyte units. Mineralization consists of 2-5% disseminated and fracture-controlled pyrite occurring coincident with sheared and brecciated structural zones. Minor amounts of galena, sphalerite, chalcopyrite, and tellurides are hosted within quartz carbonate veining that comprises 1-5% of the core. Higher grade intervals (>3 g/t Au) are associated with mineralized brecciated quartz carbonate veining with up to 10% fine-grained disseminated pyrite.

Drill holes SP24-008 and SP24-010 intersected key stratigraphic units consisting of megacrystic trachyte and heterolithic breccia. Mineralization intersected in these holes is hosted within carbonate- and silica-altered andesite, trachyte, and heterolithic breccia units, with up to 2% disseminated fine-grained pyrite mineralization.

The Springpole East Extension Phase 1 drilling campaign intersected significant widths of continuous mineralization in all holes and validated the exploration target model with further delineation of key stratigraphical units defining forward exploration opportunities. The East Extension Target remains open along strike towards the south and southeast of the main Portage Zone and has the potential to add meaningful mineralization extension or additional zones within or near the current PFS proposed open pit shell, as illustrated in Figure 4.

Springpole Project – Future Exploration Programs

A portion of the 2025 Springpole exploration program will be focused on reviewing, integrating and interpreting the results returned from the 2024 Springpole East Extension Phase 1 drilling program. Next steps include incorporating the results into a 3D model update and the proposal of definition drilling that supports a potential for resource conversion. Further work will be completed in advancing future additional brownfield exploration opportunities for the Project.

* Reported intervals are drilled core lengths (true widths are estimated at 75-85% of the core length interval, assay values are uncut)

Table 3: Remaining Phase 1 Drill Hole Locations, Springpole East Extension Target

Hole ID Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) Easting Northing SP24-008 220 -70 499.7 549993 5693643 SP24-009 220 -70 443 549956 5693571 SP24-010 150 -70 449 549976 5693662 SP24-011 220 -70 452 549883 5693649

Note: Collar coordinates in UTM NAD 83 z15

Springpole Gold Project

The Springpole Project hosts a significant gold and silver resource in a bulk tonnage, low-grade porphyry to epithermal-style deposit that is associated with the emplacement of an alkali trachyte intrusive complex. Mineralization styles include disseminated gold-silver-sulphide mineralization that is related to multiple phases of a trachyte porphyry complex and a number of associated breccias dykes and sills. The current mineral resource for the Springpole Project comprises an Indicated Resource of 151 Mt at 0.94 g/t Au and 5.0 g/t Ag, totalling 4.6 million ounces of gold and 24.3 million ounces of silver, and an Inferred Resource of 16 Mt at 0.54 g/t Au and 2.8 g/t Ag, totalling 0.3 million ounces of gold and 1.4 million ounces of silver, including Probable Mineral Reserves of 121.6 Mt at 0.97 g/t Au and 5.23 g/t Ag totalling 3.8 million ounces gold and 20.5 million ounces of silver.

Further details on the Springpole Project mineral resource and reserves can be found in the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Pre-Feasibility Study on the Springpole Gold Project, Ontario, Canada", which was prepared for First Mining by AGP Mining Consultants Inc. ("AGP") in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has an effective date of January 20, 2021. First Mining has now commenced activities to support a Feasibility Study on the Project.

Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures

All sampling completed by First Mining within its exploration programs is subject to a Company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials and a level of duplicate analysis. Core samples from the 2024 drilling program at the Springpole Project were sent to AGAT Laboratories, with sample preparation and analysis in Thunder Bay, Ontario, where they were processed for gold analysis by 50 gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Samples were also sent to AGAT Laboratories in Calgary, Alberta, for multi-element analysis (including silver) by inductively coupled plasma (ICP) method with an aqua regia digest. AGAT Laboratories systems conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meets assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101.

Qualified Person

Hazel Mullin, P.Geo., Director, Data Management and Technical Services of First Mining, is a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and she has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About First Mining Gold Corp.

First Mining is a gold developer advancing two of the largest gold projects in Canada, the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario, where we have commenced a Feasibility Study and permitting activities are on-going with a final Environmental Impact Statement / Environmental Assessment for the project submitted in November 2024, and the Duparquet Gold Project in Quebec, a PEA-stage development project located on the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone in the prolific Abitibi region. First Mining also owns the Cameron Gold Project in Ontario and a portfolio of gold project interests including the Pickle Crow Gold Project (being advanced in partnership with Firefly Metals Ltd.) and the Hope Brook Gold Project (being advanced in partnership with Big Ridge Gold Corp.).

First Mining was established in 2015 by Mr. Keith Neumeyer, founding President and CEO of First Majestic Silver Corp.

