First Mining Adds Second Drill Rig at the Duparquet Gold Project and Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC, April 28, 2025 /CNW/ - First Mining Gold Corp. ("First Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: FF) (OTCQX: FFMGF) (FRANKFURT: FMG) is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing 2025 exploration activities at the Duparquet Gold Project ("Duparquet Project" or the "Project") located in the prolific Abitibi gold region of Quebec, Canada. The company has now added a second drill rig during the month of April 2025 to further advance progress on its previously announced ~18,000-metre exploration drilling program. The 2025 drill campaign is designed and aligned to the Company's exploration strategy which aims to further delineate and expand known mineralization, enhance resource confidence, and drill test priority regional targets.

To date the company has completed 10 holes for 3,100 meters targeting a number of prospective growth areas planned for advancement in 2025. The Duparquet project covers a 5,800-hectare consolidated land package, strategically located along a 19-kilometre strike length of the prolific Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone ("DPFZ") within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt—one of the world's most significant gold-producing regions.

Assay results from the ongoing 2025 drill program are not yet available and the Company intends to disclose results on a forward-looking basis as they are received, subject to thorough review and QA/QC approval.

Investor Relations Update

The Company has engaged GRA Enterprises LLC ("GRA") to provide investor relations and marketing services pursuant to a consulting agreement dated April 25, 2025 for a period of six months. GRA received a total fee of US$50,000 in consideration for services to be provided through the term of the engagement. GRA is an arm's length party to the Company and may purchase securities in the Company from time to time for investment purposes.

About the Duparquet Gold Project

The Duparquet Project is geologically situated in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt and is geographically located approximately 50 km north of the city of Rouyn-Noranda. The Project benefits from easy access and proximity to an existing workforce and infrastructure, including road, rail and hydroelectric grid power. The Duparquet Project currently hosts an NI 43-101 compliant gold resource of 3.44 million ounces in the Measured & Indicated category, grading 1.55 g/t Au, and an additional 2.64 million ounces in the Inferred category, grading 1.62 g/t Au. First Mining completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment1 ("PEA") on the Project in 2023 (see news releases dated September 7, 2023 and October 23, 2023).

The Duparquet Project totals approximately 5,800 hectares focused on an area of 19 km of strike length along the prolific Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone, along with numerous mineralized splays and influential secondary lineaments. The Duparquet Project includes the past-producing Beattie, Donchester and Duquesne mines as well as the Central Duparquet, Dumico and Pitt Gold deposits.

1 Further details on the Duparquet PEA can be found in the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report: Preliminary Economic Assessment, Duparquet Gold Project, Quebec, Canada" dated October 20, 2023, which was prepared for First Mining by G Mining Services Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101 and is available under First Mining's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca

About First Mining Gold Corp.

First Mining is a gold developer advancing two of the largest gold projects in Canada, the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario, where we have commenced a Feasibility Study and permitting activities are on-going with a final Environmental Impact Statement / Environmental Assessment for the project submitted in November 2024, and the Duparquet Gold Project in Quebec, a PEA-stage development project located on the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone in the prolific Abitibi region. First Mining also owns the Cameron Gold Project in Ontario and a portfolio of gold project interests including the Pickle Crow Gold Project (being advanced in partnership with Firefly Metals Ltd.) and the Hope Brook Gold Project (being advanced in partnership with Big Ridge Gold Corp.).

First Mining was established in 2015 by Mr. Keith Neumeyer, founding President and CEO of First Majestic Silver Corp.

