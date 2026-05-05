FIRST HYDROGEN ASSEMBLES ADVANCED ROBOTICS AND UGV DRONE DEVELOPMENT TEAM

TSXV/FHYD/OTC/FHYDF/FSE/FIT

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ - First Hydrogen Corp. ("FIRST HYDROGEN" or the "Company") (TSXV: FHYD) (OTC: FHYDF) (FSE: FIT) is pleased to provide an update on the technical and commercial capabilities supporting the Company's unmanned ground vehicle ("UGV") initiative.

First Hydrogen is working with a multidisciplinary highly skilled and experienced team of senior technical specialists, inventors, operators and commercialization specialists with experience across robotics, aerospace, defense, automotive, industrial automation and clean energy systems. The group's collective background includes the design and development of mobile robots, robotic arms, unmanned aerial, ground vehicles and unmanned quadrupeds, high-fidelity simulators, industrial automation systems and advanced electro-mechanical drivetrains.

The development team brings end-to-end capability across mechanical design, electrical systems, embedded software, motion control, systems integration, prototyping, validation and manufacturing. This experience is directly relevant to the Company's objective of developing ruggedized multi-purpose drones and autonomous vehicles featuring off-road capable advanced suspension systems designed for demanding field environments, including defense support, industrial automation, critical infrastructure, logistics and remote-site applications.

Key strengths and tactical benefits of the group is its history of innovation in robotics and high-performance mechanical and electro-mechanical systems. Its collective experience includes advanced actuators, high-torque-density electric motors, next-generation drivetrains, hydrogen compressors, fuel-cell support systems, pumps and energy-efficient mechanical architectures. The group has also been associated with a significant intellectual property portfolio, including more than one hundred patents granted at various times across related technologies and new breakthrough actuator patents focused on robotics.

Balraj Mann, CEO of First Hydrogen comments "We believe this technical foundation complements First Hydrogen's existing zero-emission mobility strategy. The Company's hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle program, Hydrogen-as-a-Service model and clean energy focus provide a platform to explore how hydrogen power, autonomous systems and advanced robotics may be integrated into next-generation unmanned mobility solutions."

The group also brings practical commercialization and manufacturing experience, including prototype and pre-production vehicle development, advanced composite and lightweight material design, CNC machining, precision metrology, industrial-grade additive manufacturing, strategic partnerships, regulatory compliance and go-to-market execution. This combination of engineering depth and business execution is expected to support disciplined development from concept through prototype, testing and potential commercialization.

First Hydrogen believes the UGV initiative represents a natural extension of its mobility and clean energy strategy, positioning the Company to evaluate opportunities in robotics, autonomous platforms and zero-emission power systems for markets seeking reliable, sustainable and field-ready unmanned solutions.

Grand View Research projects that the global drone market size is estimated to US$83.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$182.5 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2026 to 2033. (https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/drone-market-report)

About First Hydrogen Corp. (FirstHydrogen.com)

First Hydrogen Corp. is a Vancouver, Montreal, Germany and London UK-based company focused on zero-emission vehicles, green hydrogen production and distribution. The Company has designed and built two hydrogen- fuel-cell-powered light commercial vehicles ("FCEV"). The FCEV are road-legal in the United Kingdom (excluding Northern Ireland) with 6,000 km of testing completed and have achieved a range of 630+ kilometres on a single refueling. The vehicles have successfully been trialled in real-world conditions with fleet operators in the United Kingdom.

About First Nuclear Corp. (FirstNuclear.com)

First Nuclear Corp. is committed to developing and commercializing advanced clean energy solutions, including green hydrogen produced by state-of-the-art Small Modular Reactors. The Company aims to provide scalable, sustainable, and economically viable alternatives to meet global climate goals and enhance energy security.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

FIRST HYDROGEN CORP.

"Balraj Mann"

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains information or statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward looking information may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies and outlook of First Hydrogen, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments and the future operations, strengths and strategies of First Hydrogen. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results.

The forward-looking statements made in this news release are based on management's assumptions and analysis and other factors that may be drawn upon by management to form conclusions and make forecasts or projections, including management's experience and assessments of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Although management believes that these assumptions, analyses and assessments are reasonable at the time the statements contained in this news release are made, actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Examples of risks and factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements may include: the timing and unpredictability of regulatory actions; regulatory, legislative, legal or other developments with respect to its operations or business; limited marketing and sales capabilities; early stage of the industry and product development; limited products; reliance on third parties; unfavourable publicity or consumer perception; general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of increasing competition; the loss of key management personnel; capital requirements and liquidity; access to capital; the timing and amount of capital expenditures; the impact of COVID-19; shifts in the demand for First Hydrogen's products and the size of the market; patent law reform; patent litigation and intellectual property; conflicts of interest; and general market and economic conditions.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of First Hydrogen as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. First Hydrogen undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

SOURCE First Hydrogen Corp.

Balraj Mann, First Hydrogen Corp., 604-601-2018, [email protected]