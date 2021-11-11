First Helium to Attend the 121 Mining Investment Conference in London from November 17-18, 2021

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (FRA: 2MC), a helium exploration company with access to significant development opportunities across western Canada, is pleased to announce that Ed Bereznicki, President & CEO, and certain other senior representatives of the Company will be attending the 121 Mining Investment Conference (the "121 Conference") in London, England from November 17-18, 2021. The 121 Conference is a long-standing and premier forum for companies to make new connections and for investors looking for exciting new opportunities. Mr. Bereznicki's presentation may include forward-looking information.

The 121 Conference brings together companies and investors in a proven format, whereby investors get to question company CEOs in 1-2-1 meetings, and companies get to discuss their projects with a wide range of investors in one place. The 121 Conference features two-days of 1-on-1 meetings matching projects to investment capital, a conference program packed with market intelligence and investment ideas, and participation limited to investment professionals and company executives.

ABOUT FIRST HELIUM

First Helium is a helium exploration and development company operating in the Worsley area of Alberta, Canada. In response to the shifting supply dynamics of the global helium marketplace, First Helium was founded to capitalize on the untapped potential of significant helium resources in Western Canada. Building on its successful discovery well, which has repeatedly production tested at over 1.3% of helium content and 65% natural gas content, First Helium is working to develop its land base of over 79,000 acres along the highly prospective Worsley helium trend, and 880,000 acres of exploration option lands located in southeast Alberta, near existing helium operations. To establish its operating base, First Helium seeks to market its helium gas into the North American market via term off-take marketing arrangements with established third-party distribution companies.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.firsthelium.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain statements or disclosures relating to First Helium that are based on the expectations of its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to First Helium which may constitute forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. All such statements and disclosures, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results or developments that First Helium anticipates or expects may, or will, occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "expect", "will" and similar expressions. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the listing of the Common Shares on the Exchange, the use of funds and the Company's strategy. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release reflect several material factors and expectations and assumptions of First Helium including, without limitation: that First Helium will continue to conduct its operations in a manner consistent with past operations; the general continuance of current or, where applicable, assumed industry conditions; availability of debt and/or equity sources to fund First Helium's capital and operating requirements as needed; and certain cost assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those set out in the Final Prospectus dated June 28, 2021 and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. First Helium does not undertake any obligation to update forward looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Email: [email protected], Phone: 1-833-HELIUM1 (1-833-435-4861)

