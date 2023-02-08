First Helium Commences 3D Seismic Program at Worsley

Company Highlights Drill-Ready Location on its Southern Alberta

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQX: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC), today announced that it has commenced work on its proprietary 21 km2 (or approximately 5,200 acres) 3D seismic data acquisition program over recently acquired lands at its Worsley property. The program will focus on a select area of the new lands which are located southeast of, and contiguous to the Company's 15-25 helium well and two successful oil discoveries.

"We are very pleased to begin our 3D seismic acquisition program on the new lands which will enable the Company to evaluate several high priority drilling targets for helium and potentially oil," said Ed Bereznicki, President & Chief Executive Officer of First Helium. "Last year, First Helium's exploration team utilized 3D seismic data to successfully identify and drill its two oil wells and confirm its geologic model for the area, which includes the 15-25 helium well – the data will be invaluable in the ongoing development of our Worsley asset," added Mr. Bereznicki.

The new lands were acquired in August 2022 based on a thorough assessment of over 77 km of trade 2D seismic data across the land base. The location of the 3D seismic program is restricted by seasonal environmental regulations and includes some winter only access areas. Undertaking the program now will enable the Company to "shoot" the program, evaluate the data, and prioritize the Company's drilling locations (including new ones generated by this 3D seismic program) over the next few months.

At its Lethbridge project in Southern Alberta, First Helium is among the largest landholders of highly prospective helium exploration ground in a play which is continuing to garner more attention from helium explorers. This is evidenced by recent third-party exploration well tests and land farm-in announcements. Based on publicly available records, production of helium in this region has grown from nil to approximately 75 mcf/day over the past 3 years. Derived from an initial evaluation of over 880,000 acres of option lands in the region, which included the review of over 230,000 acres of 3D seismic and 512 km of 2D seismic, First Helium has focused on a select area of 276,000 acres where it has worked up several drilling opportunities.

Specifically, First Helium has prepared a drill-ready location designed to target the Beaverhill Lake and the Basal Cambrian Sandstone, which it is planning to include in its 2023 drilling program. This well is located in the Greater Knappen Area where recently, another helium explorer successfully tested one of the same target zones.

Over the last quarter, the Company has reviewed helium gas processing and sales alternatives for its 15-25 helium well at Worsley which is backed by a contingent resource report provided by independent evaluator Sproule Associates Ltd. Based on its evaluation of alternatives, First Helium is targeting an on-stream date of early 2024 for the 15-25 helium well and expects to provide further updates to investors shortly on planned offtake arrangements.

In December, water disposal operations began at the Company's Worsley Oil Battery. As a result, the Company has reduced operating costs by approximately 50% per barrel and optimized oil production. More details will be provided in the Company's quarterly reporting later this month.

In addition to the new drill locations that may be identified from the current 3D seismic program, the Company has also identified numerous follow-up drill locations on Worsley lands from the previous 3D seismic program.

Over the last two years the Company has also acquired an expansive infrastructure system to facilitate future exploration and development of helium across its focused land base, which includes the 14-23 horizontal well for future completion and testing to establish a potential regional helium development play.

ABOUT FIRST HELIUM

Led by a core Senior Executive Team with diverse and extensive backgrounds in Oil & Gas Exploration and Operations, Mining, Finance, and Capital Markets, First Helium seeks to be one of the leading independent providers of helium gas in North America.

Building on its successful 15-25 helium discovery well at the Worsley project, the Company has identified numerous follow-up drill locations and acquired an expansive infrastructure system to facilitate future exploration and development of helium across its Worsley land base. Cash flow from its successful oil wells at Worsley will help support First Helium's ongoing helium exploration and development growth strategy.

First Helium holds over 60,000 acres along the highly prospective Worsley Trend in Northern Alberta, and 276,000 acres in the Southern Alberta Helium Fairway, near existing helium production. In addition to continuing its ongoing exploration and development drilling at Worsley, the Company has identified a number of high impact helium exploration targets on the prospective Southern Alberta Helium Fairway lands to set up a second core exploration growth area for the Company.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.firsthelium.com.

