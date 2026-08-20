First-Generation Immigrant Brings Bus Manufacturing Back to Michigan After Five Years

Pareto Mobility opens a 50,000-square-foot Plymouth facility to manufacture Step-Free™ low-floor commercial buses

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Pareto Mobility LLC announced the opening of its 50,000-square-foot manufacturing and assembly facility at the Burroughs campus in Plymouth, Michigan. Led by first-generation immigrant and inventor AJ Kumar, the facility brings commercial bus manufacturing back to Michigan five years after Champion Bus ceased operations in the state in 2021.

Manufacturing and assembly facility at the Burroughs facility in Plymouth Michigan

The facility will manufacture Pareto Mobility's Step-Free™, America's first fully flat, low-floor commercial bus, designed to make accessible transportation safer, more convenient, and more affordable for transit agencies, senior-living communities, healthcare providers, and shuttle operators.

"Bringing bus manufacturing back to Michigan will strengthen the state's manufacturing sector and create jobs," said AJ, founder and CEO of Pareto Mobility. "We will sell Step-Free vehicles through dealers nationwide and deliver across the United States and Canada. Michigan gave me the opportunity to develop new technologies, create businesses, generate jobs, and manufacture innovative vehicles."

AJ has invented seven technologies that have been granted U.S. patents, with four additional U.S. patent applications pending. His intellectual-property portfolio covers modular vehicle architecture, wheelchair-accessible transportation systems, vehicle-flooring technologies, and automotive engineering innovations.

The Step-Free™ bus is a unique platform and North America's first commercial bus designed with a fully flat passenger floor without interior steps or disruptive floor transitions. Its design simplifies boarding for passengers using wheelchairs, walkers, and other mobility devices.

Flexible configurations accommodate seated passengers and up to four wheelchair users. Its low entrance and ramp-based boarding system eliminate the complexity of traditional wheelchair lifts.

"Our goal is to disrupt the commercial bus market by making low-floor accessibility a mainstream feature--not a costly specialty option," AJ said. "Step-Free gives operators accessibility and flexibility without compromising passenger capacity, convenience, or affordability."

The Plymouth facility will support engineering, assembly, and production. Pareto Mobility will combine Michigan-based engineering and assembly with American suppliers, creating skilled employment opportunities as production grows.

"Bringing bus manufacturing back to Michigan while introducing technologies such as digital twins and digital manufacturing to the bus industry is my way of contributing to the promise of the American Dream," AJ said.

About Pareto Mobility LLC

Pareto Mobility LLC is a Michigan-based commercial-vehicle engineering and manufacturing company developing innovative, accessible, and cost-effective transportation solutions.

Media Contact

Dan Daniels

Pareto Mobility LLC

13150 N Haggerty Rd, B3-100, Plymouth, MI 48170

www.paretomobility.com

[email protected]

810-295-1599

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SOURCE Pareto Mobility LLC