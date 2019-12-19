First flight from Vancouver to Costa Rica

"We are proud to be adding these new destinations to our winter 2019–2020 program and in the process enhancing service out of Vancouver," says Jean-François Lemay, President-General Manager of Air Transat. "These new routes make it easier than ever for travellers to explore Costa Rica, an increasingly popular tourist destination that has so much to offer in the way of rich culture and majestic scenery."

To mark the occasion, the team at Vancouver International Airport served up beverages and sweet treats to passengers before they boarded Air Transat's first-ever flight TS796.

After its initial stop in San José, the aircraft landed at Daniel-Oduber-Quirós International Airport in Liberia to a traditional water cannon salute. Disembarking passengers watched a ribbon-cutting celebration and enjoyed snacks in the company of César Jaramillo, CEO of the airport.

"We are excited to see the fruits of our ongoing efforts in conjunction with government authorities to attract new flights and airlines," said Mr. Jaramillo. "The new route operated by Air Transat provides direct service to and from Vancouver but also connections to the rest of Canada. This is a very important market for achieving our goal of maintaining growth in tourist arrivals from the northern part of the continent."

"With this new Air Transat connection, Vancouverites can now fly direct to Costa Rica's main airport," said Rafael Mencía, Executive Director of AERIS, the Juan Santamaría International airport authority. "This new route will encourage travel in both directions, knowing Canadians' taste for our country, while creating an alternative for Costa Ricans who want to visit North America."

"This is a further opportunity to grow the number of visits, generate employment and continue strengthening Costa Rica as a tourist destination," said María Amalia Revelo, Costa Rica's Minister of Tourism.

The experience between Vancouver and Costa Rica

We are operating flights between Vancouver and Costa Rica using our brand-new A321neoLR, the aircraft with the lowest fuel consumption and greenhouse gas (CO 2 and NO x ) emissions in its class. Passengers will enjoy an entirely redesigned cabin interior offering more personal space along with seats equipped with a state-of-the-art entertainment system and USB ports to charge electronic devices. For an unparalleled inflight experience, passengers can opt for the Club Class, an exclusive cabin with larger seats that are even more ergonomic and have a leg rest for maximum comfort. Plus, the Gourmet menu by Chef Daniel Vézina is offered for free in Club Class. In Economy Class, the menu is available for pre-order: breakfast options are $18, while the lunch/dinner dishes are $25.

SOURCE Transat A.T. Inc.

For further information: Media, Marie-Christine Pouliot, Transat, 514 987-1616, poste 4607, marie-christine.pouliot@transat.com

Related Links

http://www.transat.com/

