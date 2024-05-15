First-Ever NCAA D1 Women's Basketball Tournament Coming to Charlottetown

Four teams, six games, three days – tournament passes on sale Thursday

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The excitement of NCAA Division 1 Women's Basketball, in association with the Big South Conference, is coming to eastern Canada for the first-time ever this November. Taking place at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown, the inaugural Atlantic Slam W tournament will showcase four teams playing in six regular season games over three days – November 22 to 24, 2024.

The announcement was made earlier today by veteran Canadian sports broadcaster Rod Black, alongside City of Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown and MLA Zack Bell. Eastlink Centre Charlottetown, in partnership with the City of Charlottetown (SCORE) and On Ice Entertainment, will host the inaugural tournament. Adding to the excitement, all of the games will count toward regular season points for participating teams.

Two of the four competing teams in this historic event include Ole Miss (University of Mississippi) Rebels (ranked 7th in the 2024 March Madness tournament) and the Georgetown University Hoyas.

Passes for Atlantic Slam W will be available for purchase online at eastlinkcentrepei.com and in-person at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown box office (46 Kensington Road) beginning at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 16. Full tournament passes, which include access to all six games, will offer fans an opportunity to experience world-class NCAA Division 1 Women's Basketball at affordable prices. Passes start at $150 plus tax and fees, with student/child pricing available. Single day passes will go on sale at a later date.

Additional activities associated with the tournament such as coach and player development clinics will be announced at a future date.

QUOTES:

"We are thrilled to host eastern Canada's first-ever NCAA Women's Basketball tournament here in Charlottetown. This event will showcase top talent and a high calibre of women's basketball as part of the global rise and deserved recognition of women's sports. As one of the top sport host cities in Canada, we look forward to welcoming the players, coaches and fans to Charlottetown." - His Worship Philip Brown, Mayor of Charlottetown

"Having an event of this magnitude is very exciting for Prince Edward Island. NCAA Women's Basketball popularity has seen tremendous growth over the years and we are very thrilled to have Charlottetown hosting the inaugural Atlantic Slam tournament. Sporting events have become a very important component of our four-season tourism strategy and we anticipate many visitors to the Island. We hope all the players, coaches and fans enjoy their stay in our beautiful province." - Hon. Cory Deagle, Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture

"As Charlottetown's premier sport and entertainment venue, Eastlink Centre Charlottetown is proud to host the inaugural Atlantic Slam W tournament. This event not only signifies our city's passion for top-tier athletics but also celebrates the rising prominence of women's sports worldwide. We're excited to create an exceptional experience for participants and fans, and add to PEI's vibrant basketball culture" - John Abbott, General Manager, Eastlink Centre Charlottetown

