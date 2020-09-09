First Energy Metals to Collect Bulk Sample for Metallurgical Testing at Scramble Mine Gold Property

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that it has planned to collect a bulk sample from its Scramble Mine gold property located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada. Pleson Geoscience has been contracted to collect up to one tonne mineralized material from the Property. The bulk sampling work is a follow up of excellent grab sampling results with average of 29.34 grams per tonne (1.03 ounces per tonne) in ten grab samples (see Company's news release dated September 03, 2020). The bulk sample will be collected from the main quartz vein as well as the dump material at the mine site. The Company is looking for a suitable laboratory to carry out metallurgical testwork with a following broad outline.

Microscopy and Mineralogy – By using QEMSCAN and/or thin sections to study mineralogical composition of the mineralized rock, grain size and mode of occurrence of important economic minerals, alteration studies to see association of sulphides, amenability to gravity separation, floatation and cyanide leaching, and to study the optimal grinding size of rock to separate economic minerals and gangue.

Type of crushing and grinding units to be used for this type of mineralized material based on its mineralogical composition and metallurgical test work.

Study the gravity processing for recovery of free gold by generating primary concentrate and find recoverable gold by upgrading middling.

Carry out systematic floatation tests to find the best oils and other floatation agents and their quantity, recovery percentage, reaction of sulphides to reagents, type of floatation machine, and quantity of rock used in each test.

Classify the amount of oxidized material and sulphide material in the bulk sample to figure out the best process flowsheet.

Provide guidelines for small scale plant design to recover gold on trial basis.

Gurminder Sangha, CEO of First Energy Metals stated that, "The Company is moving systematically forward on exploration plan for the Scramble Mine property. Our goal is to develop this project by not only confirming historical gold resources but also start small scale trial production from the dump material and easily accessible mineralized quartz vein material. The Company will update on the progress of permitting process which is going slow in this COVID pandemic situation."

Alex Pleson, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Scramble Mine Gold Property

The Scramble Mine gold property is comprised of six mining claims covering approximately 140 hectares land, located in Jaffray Township, Kenora Mining District, approximately 8 kilometres east of the town of Kenora in Northwestern Ontario. The mine was discovered in 1894 but after an initial exploration phase remained essentially dormant until 1984 when Boise Cascade Canada Ltd. commenced an evaluation of the property. Since 1984, approximately 5,200 metres of diamond drilling, 250 metres of surface stripping with sampling and 450 metres of underground development have taken place. The zone of mineralization, including pyrite-gold enriched biotite-rich schist felsic units and veins, extends on surface and in drill holes for about 550 metres. Size of the deposit is 915 meters (m) long along strike, 3.7 m wide and 366 m to 475 m deep. Historical resource at the Property is estimated at 150,000 tons at an average grade of 0.24 ounces per ton (opt) (6.8 grams/ton) (having grades of up to 9.15 opt (259 grams/ton). The deposit is documented to have 70,000 ounces of contained gold using a cutoff grade of 0.05 opt (1.42 grams/ton).

Cautionary Statement: A) Investors are cautioned that the above information has been taken from Ontario Ministry of Northern Development and Mines (MNDM) online database. The reference for Scramble Mine information as documented in MNDM records is: "Parr, M. and Kuehnbaum, R. 1990. The Scramble Mine Gold Deposit; Field Trip No.2, Canadian Institute Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum, Exploration and Mining Geology, 14th Annual Meeting, pp. 41-65". The Company has not verified the information available. A qualified person from the Company has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves; and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The Company believes that the historic estimate is relevant to an appraisal of the merits of the property and forms a reliable basis upon which to develop future exploration programs. The Company will need to conduct further exploration which will include drill testing the project, and there is no guarantee that the results obtained will reflect the historical estimate.

B) Grab samples reported in September 03, 2020 news release are selected samples and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

About First Energy Metals Limited.

First Energy Metals Limited is a junior resource company engaged in the exploration and development of precious and energy metals such as lithium, cobalt, gold and silver within its property portfolio in North America. The Company's goal is to acquire prospective technology and precious metals properties and develop them. The Company currently holds an option to acquire 100% interest in Phyllis Cobalt property in Ontario. The Company has recently acquired Scramble Mine Gold Property in Ontario, and two gold exploration properties (Kokanee Creek and Independence Gold properties) located in the Province of British Columbia, Canada. First Energy Metals Limited (formerly "Agave Silver ") was incorporated on October 12, 1966 in the Province of British Columbia. The Company's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol FE and are also listed on the US OTC Markets (Pink) as ASKDF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as A2JC89.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF

FIRST ENERGY METALS LTD.

"Gurminder Sangha"

Gurminder Sangha

President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's proposed exploration program; and other forward-looking information includes but is not limited to information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions of the parties to the transactions described herein and the terms thereon.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the Company's proposed exploration program may not be completed on the terms and timing currently contemplated, or at all; and other risks as more fully set out in the Company's continuous disclosure filings at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to obtain required approvals and close the proposed exploration program The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

SOURCE First Energy Metals Limited

For further information: please contact the Company at: [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.firstenergymetals.com/

