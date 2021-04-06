First Energy Metals Starts Drill Program at the Augustus Lithium Project in Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce the commencement of 2021 drill program at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. Forage Hebert Inc. Drilling of Amos, Quebec has been contracted for a 5,000 metres NQ size core drill program which can be increased at the Company's request. A B-20 drill rig has been deployed for this work which has a capacity to drill up to 1,000-meter-deep hole. The drilling rig and crew has mobilized to the project and is set to begin the drill program.

The drill program is based on the Company's surface trenching and sampling program which is currently underway. The field sampling work confirmed historically reported spodumene bearing lithium pegmatites on the Augustus and Canadian Lithium prospects on the Property. Several historical drill hole collars were also located on the Property which will help in location and orientation of drill holes for the upcoming drill program. To date, the Company has compiled historical drill hole data on the Property for 74 historical dill holes with a cumulative drilling of 12,123.14 m, out which 6,024 m drilling was completed on the two lithium prospects on the Property. Several drill hole results indicated intersections over 1% lithium oxide. The current drill program if successful will enable to complete a maiden NI 43-101 lithium resource estimates on the Property.

The Company is also pleased to announce another round of assay result from channel sampling program at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The channel samples intersected 2.68 meters of spodumene pegmatite with 1.04 percent lithium oxide.

Highlights of Assays (see Table 1 for details)

Lithium oxide (Li2O) values are in the range of 0.01 percent (%) to 1.47% Li2O with an intersection of 1.04% Li2O over 2.68 m .

. Lithium (Li) values are in the range of 40 ppm (parts per million) to 6,830 ppm.

Beryllium values are in the range of 11 ppm to 263 ppm, barium is from 8 ppm to 357 ppm, and cesium is from 31.2 ppm to 164 ppm.

Niobium is in the range of 9.2 ppm to 95.5 ppm, rubidium 1,180 ppm to 2,770 ppm, strontium 21 ppm to 1,050 ppm, and tantalum 3.8 ppm to 61 ppm.

Gurminder Sangha, CEO of First Energy Metals stated that, "We are looking forward to the success of the current drilling program on the Augustus Property. This will be a step forward to confirm historical drill hole results along with working toward completion of a NI 43-101 and CIM compliant resource estimates for the property".

Each channel sample from this program represents about 38 to 76 cm long, 5 cm wide and 3-5 cm deep cut in bedrock. The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7 as summarized below. ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.

Code Ultratrace 7 – Peroxide Fusion – ICP and ICP/MS

Samples are fused with sodium peroxide in a Zirconium crucible. The fused sample is acidified with concentrated nitric and hydrochloric acids. The resulting solutions are diluted and then measured by ICP-OES and ICP-MS. All metals are solubilized.

ICP-MS

Fused samples are diluted and analyzed by Agilent 7900 ICP-MS. Calibration is performed using five synthetic calibration standards. A set of (10-20) fused certified reference material is run with every batch of samples for calibration and quality control. Fused duplicates are run every 10 samples.

ICP-OES

Samples are analyzed with a minimum of 10 certified reference materials for the required analytes, all prepared by sodium peroxide fusion. Every 10th sample is prepared and analyzed in duplicate; a blank is prepared every 30 samples and analyzed. Samples are analyzed using a Varian 735ES ICP and internal standards are used as part of the standard operating procedure. Source: https://actlabs.com/geochemistry/lithogeochemistry-and-whole-rock-analysis/peroxide-total-fusion/

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About the Augustus Lithium Property

The Company owns 100% interest in Augustus Lithium Property in Landrienne & Lacorne-Townships, Quebec, Canada. The Property consists of 271 mining claims covering a total area of 14,155 hectares located approximately 40 kilometres northwest of the town of Val d'Or on map sheets 32C/05 and 32D08. The Property claims are spread in several claim blocks optioned in 2021 from different vendors. The Company has prepared a well thought out work plan on the property which includes diamond drilling, metallurgical testwork to produce battery grade lithium carbonate, and resource estimation. To date, the Company has compiled historical drill hole data on the Property for 74 historical dill holes with a cumulative drilling of 12,123.14 m, out which 6,024 m drilling was completed on the Property during 1950s. Several drill hole results indicated intersections over 1% lithium oxide. All this data will help to develop future exploratory drill program and building a data base for NI 43-101 resource estimation".

About First Energy Metals Limited.

First Energy Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a primary focus of acquiring a multicommodity mineral property portfolio. Its goal is to identify, acquire and explore North American mineral prospects in the technology metals, precious metal, and base metal sector.

The company's strategy is to:

Acquire and advance projects through prospecting and early-stage exploration;

Source joint venture partners to finance future exploration and project development;

Create shareholder value through exploration success.

First Energy will continue to add to its multicommodity portfolio through organic acquisitions of new projects and opportunities with the intention of adding value and projects over time.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF

FIRST ENERGY METALS LTD.

"Gurminder Sangha"

Gurminder Sangha

President & Chief Executive Officer

Table 1: Sample assays highlights

Analyte Symbol Sample

Length

(m) / Type Location NAD 1983 Ba Be Cs Li Li2O Nb Rb Sr Ta Unit Symbol ppm ppm ppm ppm % ppm ppm ppm ppm Detection Limit UTM Zone 18 3 3 0.1 3

2.4 0.4 3 0.2 Analysis Method Easting Northing FUS-MS-Na2O2 1387906 Grab 286705 5367976 357 46 31.2 40 0.01 32.8 1590 152 56.5 1387907 0.56 286709 5367974 140 26 43.8 42 0.01 34.1 2520 96 21.6 1387908 0.57 286708 5367975 11 181 39.1 941 0.20 93.6 1370 27 57.5 CHANNEL 2 MINERALIZED SECTION 1387909 0.47 286708 5367977 17 207 68.7 5990 1.29 50.4 2770 28 43.1 1387910 0.62 286708 5367977 10 144 36.3 6830 1.47 95.5 1570 21 27.6 1387911 0.44 286706 5367979 8 81 39.9 4730 1.02 79.9 1940 22 28.5 1387912 0.6 286706 5367977 51 263 37.6 3120 0.67 82.2 1310 50 61 1387913 0.55 286706 5367977 71 154 33.8 3590 0.77 67 1380 77 39.8 TOTAL 2.68 meters at 1.04 percent lithium oxide 1387914 0.6 286708 5367978 1350 11 164 2130 0.46 9.2 1180 1050 3.8

Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.153 was used to report Li to Li2O values

