First Energy Metals Select Grab Samples Assayed 4.42% Zinc and 0.237% Cobalt, and 0.076% Tungsten at Kokanee Creek Property

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that it has received assay results for overlimit grab rock samples of its Kokanee Creek Property located in the southeastern British Columbia, Canada. The results were originally reported on September 7, 2020 news release indicating three samples for zinc, and one sample for cobalt and tungsten over the laboratory's method detection limits. The Company requested the laboratory to reanalyze the overlimit samples for zinc, cobalt and tungsten using a different method to get exact values.

Highlights:

Zinc values in three overlimit samples are in the range of 1.06% to 4.42% with average of 3 samples is 2.66%.

Cobalt and tungsten values in Sample KK20-16R are 0.237% and 0.076% respectively using method AQ370.

Samples KK20-02R and KK20-16R with silver results of 43 g/t were reanalyzed using fire assay method FA530 came back with values of 41 g/t and 38 g/t silver.

The July 2020 exploration work included prospecting to locate historical mineralization areas, carry out surface sampling, and mapping of veins and geological structures. A total of 27 grab rock samples were collected from various outcrops and mineralized areas mentioned in the historical exploration work reports. The results indicate anomalous values of silver, cobalt, tungsten, and zinc. The Company wants to caution that grab samples are selected samples and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

The samples were prepared and analyzed at ACME Analytical Laboratories (Bureau Veritas) in Vancouver, BC which is an independent accredited laboratory. Samples were prepared and analyzed using codes: PRP70-250- Crush, split and pulverize 250 g rock to 200 mesh; AQ252_EXT 34 1:1:1 Aqua Regia digestion Ultratrace ICP-MS analysis 30g; AQ370 – ICP AES analysis (1g); FA430 – Gold by Lead Collection Fire Assay Fusion - AAS Finish 30 g; and FA530 – Silver by Lead collection fire assay fusion - Gravimetric finish (30 g). Two field duplicates were also inserted in the samples for quality assurance and quality control purposes (QA/QC).

During fieldwork at the Kokanee Creek Property in July 2020, a mineralization area with 2 kilometres by 500 meters dimensions was targeted where historical drilling in 1997 returned encouraging gold, silver, lead, or zinc mineralization at shallow depths. In this area, historical drill hole KC97-02 (Azimuth 052°/ Dip -45°) returned 26.11 grams per ton (g/t) gold over 0.7m from 7.0-7.7m, and 13.52 g/t gold over 1.4m from 21.8-23.2m. In addition, rock samples within the zone returned values of 3.54 percent (%) zinc, 4.22 g/t gold, and 48.0 g/t silver. A continuous chip rock sample taken along a road cut returned 0.3% zinc over 55 m, and 2.26 g/t gold over 5m.

Cautionary Statement: Investors are cautioned that the above information has been taken from the BC Government's database at following websites: https://www.mtonline.gov.bc.ca/mtov/home.do. (Assessment Reports # 25105 dated June 30, 1997; #27749 dated May 13, 2005; Eagle Plains Resources News Release Dated May15, 2013). A Qualified Person from the Company has not verified the data and information reported in this news release. The Company's current exploration work is one of the several steps to verify historical work and to find new targets. The historical resource and production reported on the adjacent properties may not be indicative of the mineralization on the Company's properties.

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About First Energy Metals Limited.

First Energy Metals is a publicly traded Canadian mineral exploration company with a primary focus of acquiring a multi-commodity mineral property portfolio. Our goal is to identify, acquire and explore North American mineral prospects in the precious metal, base metal, and industrial metals sector.

The Company's strategy is to:

Acquire and advance projects through prospecting and early-stage exploration;

Source Joint Venture partners to fund future exploration and project development;

Create shareholder value through exploration success.

First Energy will continue to add to its multi-commodity portfolio through organic acquisitions of new projects and opportunities with the intention of adding value and projects over time. The Company's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol FE and are also listed on the US OTC Markets (Pink) as ASKDF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as A2JC89.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF

FIRST ENERGY METALS LTD.

"Gurminder Sangha"

Gurminder Sangha

President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's intentions, plans and future actions. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Table 1: Assay Results

Sample ID Location NAD 83

Zone 11 Method FA430 AQ252 AQ252 AQ252 AQ252 AQ253 AQ252 AQ252 AQ252 AQ252 Analyte Au Au Cu Zn Ag Ag Co Fe Ba W Unit PPM PPB PPM PPM PPB PPM PPM % PPM PPM MDL 0.005 0.20 0.01 0.1 2 0.00 0.1 0.01 0.5 0.1 Easting Northing Type



















KK20-01R 490009 5496500 Grab Sample 0.022 9.00 370.90 >10000.0 15,032 15.03 27.4 36.29 17 0.2 KK20-02R 490009 5496500 Grab Sample 0.027 16.10 114.00 >10000.0 43,694 43.69 10 8.86 65.1 0.1 KK20-03R 489878 5496671 Grab Sample 0.043 35.80 41.09 602.9 1,009 1.01 4.9 2.66 223.7 0.2 KK20-04R 489797 5496833 Grab Sample 0.027 23.50 51.53 251 2,880 2.88 16.5 9.75 24.4 <0.1 KK20-05R 489774 5496867 Grab Sample 0.144 146.00 32.81 272.1 2,579 2.58 4 3.87 292 0.2 KK20-06R 490071 5496462 Grab Sample 0.019 16.70 125.80 3359 12,190 12.19 12.8 6.54 25.5 0.3 KK20-07R 490136 5496408 Grab Sample 0.007 3.10 9.20 32.7 540 0.54 1.1 0.95 35.8 <0.1 KK20-08R 489739 5496924 Grab Sample 0.015 9.80 145.59 184 1,397 1.40 23.2 4.38 57.6 0.2 KK20-09R 489813 5496781 Grab Sample 0.049 42.30 94.49 550.7 3,143 3.14 6.1 4.97 70 0.2 KK20-10R 489801 5496797 Grab Sample 0.019 13.60 76.51 621 5,873 5.87 5.2 4.12 101.9 0.1 KK20-11R 489801 5496797 Grab Sample 0.025 14.60 131.56 949.5 6,294 6.29 6.6 5.65 37.8 0.5 KK20-12R 489798 5496604 Grab Sample 0.211 374.50 7.70 215.5 1,078 1.08 1.9 3.43 396.9 2.3 KK20-13R 489761 5496872 Grab Sample 0.054 46.10 131.50 473.4 7,219 7.22 69.4 7.46 27.9 0.3 KK20-14R 489761 5496872 Grab Sample 0.048 39.30 118.16 459.3 5,938 5.94 20.1 5.95 35.4 0.2 KK20-15R 489749 5496913 Grab Sample 0.049 44.30 84.05 230.8 6,231 6.23 70.2 6.02 27.4 0.3 KK20-16R 490019 5496887 Grab Sample 0.185 34.10 1454.01 >10000.0 43,685 43.69 >2000.0 37.92 3.6 >100.0 KK20-17R 490019 5496887 Grab Sample 0.046 31.60 811.27 818.9 17,564 17.56 475.8 29.22 3.1 3 KK20-18R 489988 5496958 Grab Sample 0.106 111.80 98.43 232.2 4,266 4.27 31.9 4.97 73.6 1 KK20-19R 489954 5497019 Grab Sample 0.014 8.00 145.28 3333.7 6,875 6.88 33.1 4.89 24.6 0.2 KK20-20R 489927 5497140 Grab Sample 0.084 74.40 56.64 1098.5 10,324 10.32 6.4 3.46 81.1 0.4 KK20-21R 489927 5497140 Grab Sample 0.098 84.10 54.99 825.1 12,005 12.01 6.4 3.75 83 0.2 KK20-22R 490041 5497332 Grab Sample 0.021 9.40 43.83 106.5 774 0.77 6.9 1.63 48.6 0.2 KK20-23R 489950 5497348 Grab Sample 0.018 8.70 25.46 639.9 845 0.85 4.3 4.12 370.9 0.2 KK20-24R 489039 5495963 Grab Sample 0.008 1.20 9.31 179.9 256 0.26 3.7 3.37 108.7 0.1 KK20-25R 488923 5496113 Grab Sample 0.095 107.10 141.06 299.6 1,420 1.42 16.4 2.67 12.1 0.3 KK20-26R 489174 5496103 Grab Sample 0.006 0.90 8.68 29.3 194 0.19 1 1.38 28.3 0.2 KK20-27R 489945 5496209 Grab Sample 0.012 5.80 39.30 85.2 1,423 1.42 10.4 3.60 49.5 <0.1 Average





0.054 48.59 163.82

7,953 7.95

7.85 86.13



Note: The highlighted samples are field duplicates

SOURCE First Energy Metals Limited

For further information: please contact the Company at: [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.firstenergymetals.com/

