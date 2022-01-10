FIRST ENERGY METALS PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 2 DRILL PROGRAM AT AUGUSTUS LITHIUM PROPERTY

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of Phase 2 exploratory drill program at its Augustus Lithium Property. The drill program was commenced on December 6, 2021 at the Property by Forage Hebert Inc. Drilling of Amos, Quebec. The Phase 2 drilling is being carried out at the following three lithium prospects on the Property.

Augustus Lithium Prospect

Canadian Lithium / Beluga Lithium Prospect

Valor Lithium prospect

To date a total of four NQ size core drill holes have been completed with a cumulative drilling of 907 metres with two drill holes completed at Augustus and Canadian Lithium / Beluga lithium prospects each. The drill rig has been moved to Valor Prospect for further drilling. The current Phase 2 drilling is in addition to the Phase 1 drilling of 5,847.15 metres consisting of 32 drill holes which was completed in 2021.

For the Phase 2 drill program, the same B-20 drill rig has been deployed which has a capacity to drill up to 1,000-meter-deep NQ size core hole. The core shack built during Phase 1 drilling at the village of St-Dominique du Rosaire located about 50km from the Property is being used for drill core logging, sample preparation and storage.

The company is also pleased to inform that initial core inspection indicated all four drill holes intersected pegmatites of variable thicknesses. The core samples are shipped to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7 and sodium peroxide fusion (Na2O2). ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

