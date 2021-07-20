First Energy Metals Drills 1.22 Percent Lithium Oxide Over 10.5 Meters at Augustus Lithium Property

VANCOUVER, BC, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce results of drill hole LC21-22 at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole intersected a 10.5-meter-wide zone with 1.22 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O) at 69 metres (m) drilled depth. There are anomalous values of other rare metals as well including average values of niobium (Nb) 65 parts per million (ppm), rubidium (Rb) 967 ppm, tantalum (Ta) 83 ppm, beryllium (Be) 187 ppm, cesium (Cs) 39.9 ppm, and iron (Fe) is 0.42. There is an upper 5.1 metres wide mineralized intersection starting at 53.3 metres with 0.49% lithium oxide. This upper intersection is marked with high rubidium values where three samples are over 5,000 ppm rubidium which is above the laboratory's method detection limit(see Table 1 for details).

Drill hole LC21-22 was drilled at the Augustus Lithium Prospect on the Property. It was drilled at location: 286934E, 5367973N (NAD 1983 UTM Zone 18N), Azimuth 53.2 degrees, Dip 58.8 degrees with a total drilled depth of 168 m. All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.

The drill program is based on the historical exploration data and the Company's surface trenching and sampling program which is currently underway. Several historical drill hole collars were also located on the Property which helped in location and orientation of drill holes for the current program. The Drill program commenced on April 5th at the Property by Forage Hebert Inc. Drilling of Amos, Quebec who is contracted for the drill program. A B-20 drill rig is deployed for this work which has a capacity to drill up to 1,000-meter-deep hole. A core shack has been built near the Property for drill core logging, sample preparation and storage. To date a total of 26 drill holes with a cumulative core drilling of 4,505 m has been completed on the Property. The drill core is being logged and sampled at the core shack using a rock saw. For quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC), field duplicates, standards and blanks are being inserted at industry standard intervals.

The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7 and sodium peroxide fusion (Na2O2) as summarized below. ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.  

Code Ultratrace 7 – Peroxide Fusion – ICP and ICP/MS
 Samples are fused with sodium peroxide in a Zirconium crucible. The fused sample is acidified with concentrated nitric and hydrochloric acids. The resulting solutions are diluted and then measured by ICP-OES and ICP-MS. All metals are solubilized.

ICP-MS
Fused samples are diluted and analyzed by Agilent 7900 ICP-MS. Calibration is performed using five synthetic calibration standards. A set of (10-20) fused certified reference material is run with every batch of samples for calibration and quality control. Fused duplicates are run every 10 samples.

ICP-OES
Samples are analyzed with a minimum of 10 certified reference materials for the required analytes, all prepared by sodium peroxide fusion. Every 10th sample is prepared and analyzed in duplicate; a blank is prepared every 30 samples and analyzed. Samples are analyzed using a Varian 735ES ICP and internal standards are used as part of the standard operating procedure. Source: https://actlabs.com/geochemistry/lithogeochemistry-and-whole-rock-analysis/peroxide-total-fusion/

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About the Augustus Lithium Property

The Company owns 100% interest in Augustus Lithium Property in Landrienne & Lacorne-Townships, Quebec, Canada. The Property consists of 337 mining claims covering a total area of over 15,000 hectares located approximately 40 kilometres northwest of the town of Val d'Or on map sheets 32C/05 and 32D08. The Property claims are spread in several claim blocks optioned in 2021 from different vendors. The Company has prepared a work plan on the property which includes diamond drilling, metallurgical testwork to produce battery grade lithium carbonate, and resource estimation. To date, the Company has compiled historical drill hole data on the Property for 74 historical dill holes with a cumulative drilling of 12,123.14 m, out which 6,024 m drilling was completed on the lithium prospects during 1950s. Several drill hole results indicated intersections over 1% lithium oxide.

About First Energy Metals Limited.

First Energy Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a primary focus of acquiring a multicommodity mineral property portfolio. Its goal is to identify, acquire and explore North American mineral prospects in the technology metals, precious metal, and base metal sector.

The company's strategy is to:

  • Acquire and advance projects through prospecting and early-stage exploration;
  • Source joint venture partners to finance future exploration and project development;
  • Create shareholder value through exploration success.

First Energy will continue to add to its multicommodity portfolio through organic acquisitions of new projects and opportunities with the intention of adding value and projects over time.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF
FIRST ENERGY METALS LTD.

"Gurminder Sangha"
 Gurminder Sangha
President & Chief Executive Officer

Table 1: Drill Hole LC21-22 Sample assays highlights

Analyte Symbol

From

To

Total Width

Li

Li2O

Ba

Be

Cs

Fe

Nb

Rb

Ta

Unit Symbol

m

m

m

ppm

%

ppm

ppm

ppm

%

ppm

ppm

ppm

Detection Limit




3

0.01

3

3

0.1

0.05

2.4

0.4

0.2

Analysis Method




FUS-MS-Na2O2

474017

46.6

47.6

1

507

0.11

42

131

143

1.33

34.4

795

51.2

Upper Mineralized intersection start

474018

53.3

54.6

1.3

2130

0.46

427

57

613

2.77

56.9

3910

142

474019

54.6

55.6

1

3330

0.72

643

71

1110

4.53

26.5

> 5000

42.2

474021

55.6

56.4

0.8

2850

0.61

622

145

894

3.88

98.1

> 5000

85.3

474022

56.4

57.6

1.2

218

0.05

46

503

67.2

0.38

35.9

319

72.3

474023

57.6

58.4

0.8

2900

0.62

250

112

1380

3.79

57.9

> 5000

58.4

Total width/Average Assays

53.3

58.4

5.1

2286

0.49

398

178

813

3

55

2115

80

474024

58.4

59.6

1.2

432

0.09

63

380

144

0.73

74.5

642

97.7

474026

67

68

1

1160

0.25

130

124

60.4

0.71

72.1

1110

113

474027

68

69

1

177

0.04

117

88

34.4

0.42

56.9

953

124

Lower Mineralized intersection start

474028

69

70

1

2760

0.59

103

169

60.1

0.32

78.9

2240

82.9

474029

70

71

1

2070

0.45

17

83

30

0.25

36.7

1060

43.8

474031

71

72

1

8150

1.75

28

117

40.3

0.47

77.3

992

95.4

474032

72

73

1

4490

0.97

40

183

34.3

0.32

69.8

1030

77.5

474033

73

74

1

4220

0.91

79

164

33.8

0.66

55.5

907

55.3

474034

74

75

1

2100

0.45

90

90

29.4

0.4

30.3

1040

24.9

474036

75

76

1

5320

1.14

30

176

57.4

0.42

80.5

1680

106

474037

76

77

1

5270

1.13

18

146

41.2

0.33

83.2

1000

142

474038

77

78

1

8520

1.83

24

246

37.7

0.68

67.2

420

89

474039

78

79

1

12800

2.76

15

480

41.5

0.43

54.1

161

95.2

474041

79

79.5

0.5

7780

1.67

61

211

34.3

0.39

83.7

215

110

Total width/Average Assays

69

79.5

10.5

5675

1.22

45

187

39.9

0.42

65

967

83

474042

79.5

80.1

0.6

133

0.03

343

275

25.3

0.33

57.7

444

81.9

474043

121.88

123

1.12

2730

0.59

47

87

22

0.45

27.3

198

23.5

474044

123

124

1

618

0.13

46

550

25.6

0.29

58.8

68.8

45

474046

124

125.7

1.7

97

0.02

21

598

18.6

0.28

87.5

37.5

91.1

474047

164.5

165.4

0.9

1130

0.24

254

196

44.6

0.51

101.9

561

146

Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values
 All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.

Organization Profile

First Energy Metals Limited