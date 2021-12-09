First Energy Metals Drills 1.12 Percent Lithium Oxide Over 7 Meters in Drill Hole LC-21-09 at Augustus Lithium Property

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce results of drill hole LC21-09 at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole intersected a 39 meters spodumene pegmatite in which a 7-meter-wide zone assayed 1.12 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O) at 11 metres (m) drilled depth. The Company is also pleased to announce commencement of Phase 2 drill program on December 6 at the Property by Forage Hebert Inc. Drilling of Amos, Quebec. The drilling company completed 5,847.15 Phase 1 drilling on the Property and is again contracted for this work.

Highlights (see Table 1 for details)

A 39 metres wide spodumene pegmatite intersection (from 7 to 46 m drilled depth) with average 0.17 % lithium (Li) or 0.37% Li2O. There are four higher grade intersections included within this wider pegmatite as listed below.

Two-meter wide spodumene pegmatite zone with 0.90% Li2O at 22 m drilled depth.

Two-meter wide spodumene pegmatite zone with 0.74% Li2O at 26 m drilled depth.

Two-meter wide spodumene pegmatite zone with 0.31% Li2O at 44 m drilled depth.

Drill hole LC21-09 was drilled at Canadian Lithium / Beluga Prospect, UTM location: 284822E, 5368321N (NAD 1983 UTM Zone 18N), Azimuth 48.2 degrees, Dip -44.2 degrees with a total drilled depth of 147 m. All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width. The drill core was logged and sampled at the core shack using a rock saw. For quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC), field duplicates, standards and blanks were inserted at industry standard intervals. The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7 and sodium peroxide fusion (Na2O2). ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.

For the Phase 2 drill program, a B-20 drill rig has been deployed which has a capacity to drill up to 1,000-meter-deep hole. The core shack built during Phase 1 drilling at the village of St-Dominique du Rosaire located about 50km from the Property will be used for drill core logging, sample preparation and storage.

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Forward-looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions of the parties to the transactions described herein and the terms thereon.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to obtain required approvals. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Table 1: Drill Hole LC21-09 Assay Highlights

Analyte Symbol Depth Depth Total Li Li2O Unit Symbol M M M % % Detection Limit





0.01

Analysis Method From To Length FUS-

Na2O2

201557 7 8 1 0.13 0.28 201558 8 9 1 0.08 0.17 201559 9 10 1 0.34 0.73 201561 10 11 1 0.06 0.13 201562 11 12 1 0.10 0.22 201563 12 13 1 0.13 0.28 201564 13 14 1 0.40 0.86 201565 14 15 1 0.46 0.99 201566 15 16 1 1.26 2.71 201567 16 17 1 0.98 2.11 201568 17 18 1 0.33 0.71 and including 11 18 7 0.52 1.12 201569 18 19 1 0.02 0.04 201571 19 20 1 0.03 0.06 201572 20 21 1 0.02 0.04 201573 21 22 1 0.02 0.04 201574 22 23 1 0.32 0.69 201576 23 24 1 0.52 1.12 and including 22 24 2 0.42 0.90 201577 24 25 1 0.04 0.09 201578 25 26 1 0.03 0.06 201579 26 27 1 0.13 0.28 201581 27 28 1 0.56 1.20 and including 26 28 2 0.35 0.74 201582 28 29 1 0.03 0.06 201583 29 30 1 0.04 0.09 201584 30 31 1 0.05 0.11 201585 31 32 1 0.01 0.02 201586 32 33 1 0.04 0.09 201587 33 34 1 0.03 0.06 201588 34 35 1 0.03 0.06 201589 35 36 1 0.04 0.09 201591 36 37 1 0.03 0.06 201592 37 38 1 0.02 0.04 201593 38 39 1 0.03 0.06 201594 39 40 1 0.03 0.06 201595 40 41 1 0.06 0.13 201596 41 42 1 0.02 0.04 201597 42 43 1 0.02 0.04 201598 43 44 1 0.03 0.06 201599 44 45 1 0.19 0.41 201601 45 46 1 0.10 0.22 and including 44 46 2 0.15 0.31 Total Width / Average 7 46 39 0.17 0.37

Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values

All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.

