First Energy Metals Cuts 1.61 Percent Lithium Oxide Over 14 Meters in Channel Samples From Augustus Lithium Property

VANCOUVER, BC, April 27, 2021 /CNW/ - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce another round of assay results from channel sampling program at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The channel samples at the Beluga Pegmatite of the Canadian Lithium Prospect cut a 32-meter-wide section with an average of 0.74% lithium oxide (Li2O) which includes 14 meters of spodumene pegmatite with 1.61 percent lithium oxide. Iron content in samples is less than one percent and there are anomalous values of other rare elements such as niobium and tantalum.

Highlights of Assays (see Table 1 for details)

Lithium oxide (Li2O) values are in the range of 0.02 percent (%) to 2.99% with an average of 0.74% Li2O including a section with 1.61% Li2O over 14m .

. Lithium (Li) values are in the range of 90 ppm (parts per million) to 13,900 ppm (1.39%) with an average of 3,432.64 ppm, including 14m section having average of 7,471.43 ppm (0.74%).

section having average of 7,471.43 ppm (0.74%). Beryllium (Be) values are in the range of 15 ppm to 674 ppm with an average of 203.61 ppm.

Niobium (Nb) is in the range of 22.7 ppm to 328 ppm with an average of 83.16.

Tantalum (Ta) is in the range of 18.9 ppm to 385 ppm with an average of 74.38.

Iron (Fe) is in the range of 0.32% to 0.84% with an average of 0.57%.

Cesium (Cs) is in the range of 34.3 ppm to 120 ppm with an average of 83.19 ppm.

Rubidium (Rb) is in the range of 992 ppm 4,960 ppm with an average of 2,307 ppm.

The ground exploration work has been continuous since February 2021 and its purpose is to locate and confirm historical lithium pegmatite occurrences on two lithium prospects (Augustus and Canadian Lithium Prospects), to locate historical drill holes on the Property completed in 1950's, and to support the ongoing drill program. The pegmatite outcrops are exposed using an excavator, and several historical drill hole casings were located which are useful guidelines for placing drill holes and mapping lithium pegmatites on surface. The field exploration is continuous, and more channel sampling is being carried out on the exposed outcrops. The surface channel sampling will also help in resource estimation to tie up potential lithium pegmatite zones intercepted in drill holes to the surface.

Gurminder Sangha, CEO of First Energy Metals stated that, "The high-grade channel sampling results are very encouraging and reflect of the quality of lithium pegmatites on the Augustus Property. We have created certain milestones for the project moving forward which include completing 5,000 metres drilling, resource, estimation, and metallurgical testwork. The Company has laid out 2021 exploration work program according to these milestones".

A report from Fortune Business Insights projected that the Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's is Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027. The global electric vehicle battery market size was USD 71.83 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 82.20 billion by 2027. The Fortune Business report continued: "Electric vehicles hold a significant emission advantage over the conventional internal combustion engine vehicles attributed to the lack of transit-related emissions and the potential to utilize and develop renewable energy resources. Furthermore, the increasing awareness regarding climate change has compelled policymakers to implement stringent fuel economy regulations and actively promote the development of electric vehicles via initiatives such as incentivizing cell manufacturing for batteries. Hence, vehicular emission concerns are anticipated to propel the adoption of EVs which would boost the growth of the market of electric vehicle battery."

Each channel sample from this work represents one meter long, 5 cm wide and 3-5 cm deep cut in bedrock. The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7 as summarized below. ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.

Code Ultratrace 7 – Peroxide Fusion – ICP and ICP/MS

Samples are fused with sodium peroxide in a Zirconium crucible. The fused sample is acidified with concentrated nitric and hydrochloric acids. The resulting solutions are diluted and then measured by ICP-OES and ICP-MS. All metals are solubilized.

ICP-MS

Fused samples are diluted and analyzed by Agilent 7900 ICP-MS. Calibration is performed using five synthetic calibration standards. A set of (10-20) fused certified reference material is run with every batch of samples for calibration and quality control. Fused duplicates are run every 10 samples.

ICP-OES

Samples are analyzed with a minimum of 10 certified reference materials for the required analytes, all prepared by sodium peroxide fusion. Every 10th sample is prepared and analyzed in duplicate; a blank is prepared every 30 samples and analyzed. Samples are analyzed using a Varian 735ES ICP and internal standards are used as part of the standard operating procedure. Source: https://actlabs.com/geochemistry/lithogeochemistry-and-whole-rock-analysis/peroxide-total-fusion/

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About the Augustus Lithium Property

The Company owns 100% interest in Augustus Lithium Property in Landrienne & Lacorne-Townships, Quebec, Canada. The Property consists of 271 mining claims covering a total area of 14,155 hectares located approximately 40 kilometres northwest of the town of Val d'Or on map sheets 32C/05 and 32D08. The newly acquired Property claims are spread in several claim blocks optioned in 2021 from different vendors. The Company has prepared a well thought out work plan on the property which includes diamond drilling, metallurgical testwork to produce battery grade lithium carbonate, and resource estimation. To date, the Company has compiled historical drill hole data on the Property for 74 historical dill holes with a cumulative drilling of 12,123.14 m, out which 6,024 m drilling was completed on the Property during 1950s. Several drill hole results indicated intersections over 1% lithium oxide. All this data will help in the current exploratory drill program and building a data base for NI 43-101 resource estimation.

About First Energy Metals Limited.

First Energy Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a primary focus of acquiring a multicommodity mineral property portfolio. Its goal is to identify, acquire and explore North American mineral prospects in the technology metals, precious metal, and base metal sector.

The company's strategy is to:

Acquire and advance projects through prospecting and early-stage exploration;

Source joint venture partners to finance future exploration and project development;

Create shareholder value through exploration success.

First Energy will continue to add to its multicommodity portfolio through organic acquisitions of new projects and opportunities with the intention of adding value and projects over time.

Forward-looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions of the parties to the transactions described herein and the terms thereon.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to obtain required approvals. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Table 1: Sample assays highlights

Analyte Symbol Location NAD 1983

UTM Zone 18 Sample

type /

Length

in m Ba Be Cs Li Li2O Nb Rb Ta Unit Symbol ppm ppm ppm ppm % ppm ppm ppm Detection Limit 3 3 0.1 3

2.4 0.4 0.2 Analysis Method Easting Northing FUS-MS-Na2O2 1387930 286876 5367948 0.84 24 206 6.6 34 0.01 72.2 74.7 62.3 1387931 286878 5367947 0.44 36 282 14.1 38 0.01 86.2 377 60.5 1387932 286879 5367948 0.6 57 316 35.2 1640 0.35 71 879 44.9 1387933 286881 5367947 0.87 42 574 46.8 1030 0.22 69 1030 53.6 1387934 286879 5367947 0.8 61 211 60.1 3250 0.70 65.9 2140 50.4 1387935 286884 5367947 0.73 113 228 83.9 403 0.09 67.8 2720 68.8 1387936 286883 5367950 0.88 47 280 46 285 0.06 78.9 1650 72.7 1387937 286884 5367948 0.47 38 218 50 3530 0.76 75.1 1630 81.3 1387938 286885 5367948 0.51 21 421 37.3 738 0.16 59.1 600 64.7 1387939 286885 5367948 0.46 36 485 28.7 74 0.02 51.9 323 53.9 1387940 286886 5367949 0.46 12 162 9.9 36 0.01 47.8 59.2 52.7 1387941 286886 5367949 0.4 43 103 12 19 0.00 61.1 216 60.1 1387943 286878 5367954 0.51 27 349 53 197 0.04 67.9 1790 71.4 1387944 286878 5367954 0.5 17 249 36.7 1600 0.34 76.3 1110 65.7 1387945 286881 5367952 0.53 33 618 63.2 2420 0.52 51 1430 44.7 1387946 286880 5367958 0.52 54 325 63.1 563 0.12 61.1 1750 62.2 1387947 286895 5367927 0.6 36 234 51.3 4020 0.87 87.1 1460 53.7 1387948 286895 5367925 0.26 17 288 8.8 46 0.01 76.9 58.4 71.5 1387949 286891 5367938 0.26 62 321 45.6 59 0.01 69.7 1240 51.4 Total 10.64 metres @ 0.24% lithium oxide Grab Samples 1387942 286893 5367934 Grab 56 204 31.6 12 0.00 69.4 1470 47 95664 284902 5368374 Grab 15 168 46.8 15200 3.27 90.1 1040 91.4 95665 284882 5368370 Grab 14 468 112 5800 1.25 58.6 2840 61.8 95666 284930 5368312 Grab 9 63 50.3 21400 4.61 28.2 1290 18.3

Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.153 was used to report Li to Li2O values

