First Energy Metals Cuts 1.14 Percent Lithium Oxide Over 8 Meters in Channel Samples From Valor Prospect and Closes Private Placement.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce garb and channel samples results from exploration work at the Valor prospect on the Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The channel sampling cut a 14-meter-wide section with an average of 0.70% lithium oxide (Li2O) which includes 8- meters of spodumene pegmatite with 1.14 percent lithium oxide. There are anomalous values of other rare elements such as cesium, rubidium, niobium and tantalum. Additionally, four selected channel samples taken from the Valor and Lac La Motte NE prospects / showing assayed up to 3.14% Li2O. The purpose of the sampling was to verify historical exploration work results and to develop future work programs on these lithium prospects / showings on the Augustus Property. Four selected samples and two channels (Channel 1 West and Channel 2 East) were cut as part of this work on the Valor Prospect and Lac La Motte NE Showing.

Highlights of Assays (see Tables 1 & 2 for details)

Selected Channel Samples

Two samples from La Motte NE Showing assayed lithium oxide values up to 3.01 % Li2O with average 1.56% Li2O. Average values of other rare metals include beryllium (Be) 91.5 parts per million (ppm), cesium (Cs) 146.8 ppm, niobium (Nb) 40.25 ppm, rubidium (Rb) 2,654 ppm, and tantalum (Ta) 54.75 ppm.

Two samples from Valor prospect assayed lithium oxide values up to 3.14 % Li2O with average 2.17% Li2O. Average values of other rare metals including, Be 12.5 ppm, Cs 545.5 ppm, Nb 187.6 ppm, Rb 1,257 ppm, and Ta 214 ppm.

Channel Samples

Channel 1 West was cut through an 8-metres wide pegmatite in a north south direction with average 0.62% Li2O, and Channel 2 East was cut through 14- metres wide pegmatite with average 0.70% Li2O.

The mineralized section in Channel 1 West includes a four-meter-wide section with average 1.14% Li2O, 16.25 ppm Be, 755.9 ppm Cs, 50.65 ppm Nb, 2,039.75 ppm Rb, and 54.53 ppm Ta.

The mineralized section in Channel 2 East includes an eight-meter-wide section with average 1.14% Li2O, 111 ppm Be, 1,390.88 ppm Cs, 62.74 ppm Nb, 2,498.33 ppm Rb, and 220.13 ppm Ta.

Each channel sample from this work represents one meter long, 5 cm wide and 3-5 cm deep cut in bedrock. Widths of channel samples on Channels 1 and 2 were one meter whereas the grab samples channel widths were 25 to 30 cm. The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7 and sodium peroxide fusion (Na2O2) as summarized below. ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.

Code Ultratrace 7 – Peroxide Fusion – ICP and ICP/MS

Samples are fused with sodium peroxide in a Zirconium crucible. The fused sample is acidified with concentrated nitric and hydrochloric acids. The resulting solutions are diluted and then measured by ICP-OES and ICP-MS. All metals are solubilized.

ICP-MS

Fused samples are diluted and analyzed by Agilent 7900 ICP-MS. Calibration is performed using five synthetic calibration standards. A set of (10-20) fused certified reference material is run with every batch of samples for calibration and quality control. Fused duplicates are run every 10 samples.

ICP-OES

Samples are analyzed with a minimum of 10 certified reference materials for the required analytes, all prepared by sodium peroxide fusion. Every 10th sample is prepared and analyzed in duplicate; a blank is prepared every 30 samples and analyzed. Samples are analyzed using a Varian 735ES ICP and internal standards are used as part of the standard operating procedure. Source: https://actlabs.com/geochemistry/lithogeochemistry-and-whole-rock-analysis/peroxide-total-fusion/

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce it has closed a non-brokered private placement for aggregate proceeds of $2,200,000 from the sale of up to 8,800,000 units at a price of $0.25 cents per unit (the"Unit"). Each Unit will consist of one common share and one fully transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share for a price of $0.50 per share for a period of one year from the date of closing of the private placement.

Final closing of the transaction and private placement is subject to obtaining all required approvals, including from the CSE, and any other regulatory approval. All securities issued in connection with the offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

About the Valor Lithium Prospect

Valore Prospect is comprised of 28 claims for approximately 1,000 hectares land located in the middle of the First Energy's Augustus claim block. The mineralized pegmatite dyke measures 61 meters in length, its width varies between 2.4 and 12.2 meters. Its direction is N315° (GM 65108). The main pegmatite containing lithium mineralization can be traced over a distance of 122 m and has a width of 0.3 to 10.7 meters. A second, shorter and more erratic pegmatite dyke lies 91 meters to the north.

The spodumene crystals can measure up to 1.2 meters in length and are surrounded by cleavelandite-quartz-pegmatite aggregates in the granite. Massive pollucite is white to whitish gray in color and is found with quartz, cleavelandite, spodumene, beryl and lepidolite. Pollucite contains small veins and pieces of white spodumene and purplish lepidolite. Petalite is also reported (MB 89-29). The eroded surface is greyish white, resembling limestone.

Historical drill holes returned the following grades (GM 03190): 1.12 percent Li2O or 0.52 percent Li over 2.40 meters; 0.97 percent Li2O or 0.45 percent Li over 8.00 meters; 1.32 percent Li2O or 0.61 percent Li over 2.00 meters; 1.08 percent Li2O or 0.50 percent Li over 6.30 meters. GM 65108: the best results obtained in 2008 are: 2097 ppm berylium in groove chips (length 0.1 meter), 32340 ppm beryllium and 0.33 percent lithium in a selected sample. (Source: SIGÉOM | Système d'information géominière | Interactive map (gouv.qc.ca).

Table 1: Grab Samples Assays

Analyte Symbol Field

Sample ID Fe Be Cs Li Li2O Nb Rb Ta Location Unit Symbol % ppm ppm ppm % ppm ppm ppm Detection Limit 0.05 3 0.1 3.00

2.4 0.4 0.2 NAD 1983 Zone 18N Analysis Method FUS-Na2O2 Easting Northing 475691 Lamotte 1 0.93 121 81.6 14,000.00 3.01 38.2 928 45.3 721515 5362642 475692 Lamotte 2 0.26 62 212 472.00 0.10 42.3 4380 64.2 721531 5362624 Average

0.595 91.5 146.8 7,236.00 1.56 40.25 2,654 54.75



475693 Valor 1 0.76 17 842 14,600.00 3.14 335.3 1630 167 283728 5363582 475695 Valor 2 0.22 8 249 5,570.00 1.20 39.9 884 261 283728 5363582 Average

0.49 12.50 545.50 10,085.00 2.17 187.60 1,257.00 214.00





Table 2: Channel Sampling Assays

Analyte Symbol Sample

Length (m) Be Cs Li Li2O Nb Rb Ta Sample Location Unit Symbol ppm ppm ppm % ppm ppm ppm UTM NAD 1983 Zone

18N Detection Limit

3 0.1 3

2.4 0.4 0.20

Analysis Method

FUS-MS-Na2O2

Channel 1 West

















475698 1 4 748 4320 0.93 108.1 2300 82.30 18 U 283712 5363594 475699 1 10 1650 11600 2.49 38.3 4150 95.70 18 U 283714 5363593 475700 1 46 569 4830 1.04 30 1110 34.00 18 U 283715 5363594 475701 1 5 56.6 537 0.12 26.2 599 6.10 18 U 283717 5363594 Total Width/ Average 4 16.25 755.9 5321.75 1.14 50.65 2039.75 54.53

475702 1 5 33.5 450 0.10 22.6 489 3.50 18 U 283717 5363595 475703 1 4 24.3 418 0.09 24.9 398 4.40 18 U 283718 5363595 475704 1 5 23.3 454 0.10 24.1 428 4.30 18 U 283718 5363596 475705 1 5 20.4 479 0.10 23.1 375 3.90 18 U 283719 5363597 Entire Width/ Average 8.00 10.50 390.64 2,886.00 0.62 37.16 1,231.13 29.28

Channel 2 East

















475706 1 7 130 558 0.12 28.4 885 13.70 18 U 283723 5363578 475707 1 7 160 677 0.15 26.6 1290 6.60 18 U 283724 5363580 475708 1 5 34.7 563 0.12 26.7 518 6.10 18 U 283725 5363581 475709 1 4 61.3 558 0.12 24.5 710 4.80 18 U 283725 5363581 Start of mineralized section

















475710 1 79 1690 3930 0.84 63.2 3040 82.70 18 U 283726 5363581 475711 1 230 901 4440 0.95 48.7 2710 207.00 18 U 283726 5363582 475712 1 8 1820 7980 1.72 75.8 > 5000 380.00 18 U 283727 5363586 475713 1 60 1560 6490 1.40 130.3 3810 345.00 18 U 283727 5363589 475714 1 50 2270 6990 1.50 79.6 > 5000 377.00 18 U 283727 5363592 475715 1 7 1530 4060 0.87 35.2 2160 190.00 18 U 283727 5363591 475716 1 9 923 5340 1.15 23.7 1860 117.00 18 U 283728 5363589 475717 1 445 433 3290 0.71 45.4 1410 62.30 18 U 283727 5363588 Total Width/ Average 8 111 1390.88 5315 1.14 62.74 2498.33 220.13

475718 1 11 136 536 0.12 24.6 1100 10.90 18 U 283724 5363584 475719 1 4 31.6 448 0.10 19.5 438 4.30 18 U 283722 5363587 Entire Channel

Width/ Average 14.00 66.14 834.33 3,275.71 0.70 46.59 1,660.92 129.10



Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values

