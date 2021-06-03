First Energy Metals Closes Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,000,000 (the "Offering "). The Offering consisted of the sale of $771,299.76 flow-through units ("FT Units ") by way of issuing 2,003,376 shares at $0.385 per FT Unit and the sale of $228,700.24 hard dollar units ("HD Units ") by way of issuing 682,687 shares at $0.335 per HD Unit.

Each flow-through unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole flow through warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.45 for a period of two years from the issue date. Each hard-dollar unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each hard-dollar warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.40 for a period of two years from the issue date.

Final closing of the transaction and private placement is subject to obtaining all required approvals, including from the CSE, and any other regulatory approval. All securities issued in connection with the offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. A finder's fee of 8% will be paid in connection with the above noted private placement consisting of $ 64,383.98 cash, 105,169 compensation shares and 105,169 finder's warrants.

First Energy intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to primarily finance exploration work on its Augustus Lithium property, along with general working capital purposes.

About First Energy Metals Limited.

First Energy Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a primary focus of acquiring a multicommodity mineral property portfolio. Its goal is to identify, acquire and explore North American mineral prospects in the precious metal, base metal and industrial metals sector.

The company's strategy is to:

Acquire and advance projects through prospecting and early-stage exploration.

Source joint venture partners to finance future exploration and project development.

Create shareholder value through exploration success.

First Energy will continue to add to its multicommodity portfolio through organic acquisitions of new projects and opportunities with the intention of adding value and projects over time.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company; and other forward-looking information includes but is not limited to information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions of the parties to the transactions described herein and the terms thereon.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the Company above noted announcement; and other risks as more fully set out in the Company's continuous disclosure filings at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to obtain required approvals and close the above noted Transaction. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

