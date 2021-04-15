First Energy Metals Assayed up to 4.61 Percent Lithium Oxide in Samples from Augustus Lithium Property

VANCOUVER, BC, April 15, 2021 /CNW/ - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce assay results of another round of grab and channel sampling from the Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. A total of 24 grab and channel samples of varying lengths were cut out of Beluga Pegmatite Zone with a surface exposure of over 100 metres wide and 250 m along strike located at the Canadian Lithium Prospect. The present sampling represents 10.64 metres of channel sampling in the southern part of the Beluga Pegmatite. The field crew is continuously cutting and sampling the remaining outcrops which will be reported as soon as the results are available. Three out of four grab samples assayed up to 4.61 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O) with an average value of 3.04% Li2O while the fourth sample returned a low value of 12 ppm lithium. Results of channel sampling completed so far on Beluga Pegmatite indicate a width of 10.64 metres at 0.24% Li2O.

Highlights of Channel Samples Assays (see Table 1 for details)

Lithium (Li) values are in the range of 34 ppm (parts per million) to 4,020 ppm (0.4% Li) with an average of 1,051.70 ppm, where seven samples are over 1,000 ppm lithium.

Lithium oxide (Li2O) values are in the range of 0.001% to 0.87% Li2O with a total width of 10.64 metres at 0.24% Li2O.

Beryllium values are in the range of 103 ppm to 574 ppm, cesium is in the range of 6.6 ppm to 83.9 ppm, and niobium is from 51 ppm to 87.1 ppm.

Rubidium is in the range of 58.4 ppm to 2,720 ppm, tantalum is 44.7 ppm 81.3 ppm, and barium from 24 ppm to 113 ppm.

The ground exploration work has been continuous since February 2021 and its purpose is to locate and confirm historical lithium pegmatite occurrences on two lithium prospects (Augustus and Canadian Lithium Prospects), to locate historical drill holes on the Property completed in 1950's, and to support the ongoing drill program. The pegmatite outcrops are exposed using an excavator, and several historical drill hole casings were located which are useful guidelines for placing drill holes and mapping lithium pegmatites on surface. The field exploration is continuous, and more channel sampling is being carried out on the exposed outcrops.

Each channel sample from this program represents about 0.26 – 0.87 cm long, 5 cm wide and 3-5 cm deep cut in bedrock. Grab samples are selected samples and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property. The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7 as summarized below. ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.

Code Ultratrace 7 – Peroxide Fusion – ICP and ICP/MS

Samples are fused with sodium peroxide in a Zirconium crucible. The fused sample is acidified with concentrated nitric and hydrochloric acids. The resulting solutions are diluted and then measured by ICP-OES and ICP-MS. All metals are solubilized.

ICP-MS

Fused samples are diluted and analyzed by Agilent 7900 ICP-MS. Calibration is performed using five synthetic calibration standards. A set of (10-20) fused certified reference material is run with every batch of samples for calibration and quality control. Fused duplicates are run every 10 samples.

ICP-OES

Samples are analyzed with a minimum of 10 certified reference materials for the required analytes, all prepared by sodium peroxide fusion. Every 10th sample is prepared and analyzed in duplicate; a blank is prepared every 30 samples and analyzed. Samples are analyzed using a Varian 735ES ICP and internal standards are used as part of the standard operating procedure. Source: https://actlabs.com/geochemistry/lithogeochemistry-and-whole-rock-analysis/peroxide-total-fusion/

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About the Augustus Lithium Property

The Company owns 100% interest in Augustus Lithium Property in Landrienne & Lacorne-Townships, Quebec, Canada. The Property consists of 271 mining claims covering a total area of 14,155 hectares located approximately 40 kilometres northwest of the town of Val d'Or on map sheets 32C/05 and 32D08. The Property claims are spread in several claim blocks optioned in 2021 from different vendors. The Company has prepared a well thought out work plan on the property which includes diamond drilling, metallurgical testwork to produce battery grade lithium carbonate, and resource estimation. To date, the Company has compiled historical drill hole data on the Property for 74 historical dill holes with a cumulative drilling of 12,123.14 m, out which 6,024 m drilling was completed on the two lithium prospects on the Property. Several drill hole results indicated intersections over 1% lithium oxide. All this data is helpful in developing and executing the current exploratory drill program and building a data base for NI 43-101 resource estimation".

About First Energy Metals Limited.

First Energy Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a primary focus of acquiring a multicommodity mineral property portfolio. Its goal is to identify, acquire and explore North American mineral prospects in the technology metals, precious metal, and base metal sector.

The company's strategy is to:

Acquire and advance projects through prospecting and early-stage exploration;

Source joint venture partners to finance future exploration and project development;

Create shareholder value through exploration success.

First Energy will continue to add to its multicommodity portfolio through organic acquisitions of new projects and opportunities with the intention of adding value and projects over time.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF

FIRST ENERGY METALS LTD.

"Gurminder Sangha"

Gurminder Sangha

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions of the parties to the transactions described herein and the terms thereon.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to obtain required approvals. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Table 1: Sample assays highlights

Analyte Symbol Location NAD 1983

UTM Zone 18 Sample

type /

Length

in m Ba Be Cs Li Li2O Nb Rb Ta Unit Symbol ppm ppm ppm ppm % ppm ppm ppm Detection Limit 3 3 0.1 3

2.4 0.4 0.2 Analysis Method Easting Northing FUS-MS-Na2O2 1387930 286876 5367948 0.84 24 206 6.6 34 0.01 72.2 74.7 62.3 1387931 286878 5367947 0.44 36 282 14.1 38 0.01 86.2 377 60.5 1387932 286879 5367948 0.6 57 316 35.2 1640 0.35 71 879 44.9 1387933 286881 5367947 0.87 42 574 46.8 1030 0.22 69 1030 53.6 1387934 286879 5367947 0.8 61 211 60.1 3250 0.70 65.9 2140 50.4 1387935 286884 5367947 0.73 113 228 83.9 403 0.09 67.8 2720 68.8 1387936 286883 5367950 0.88 47 280 46 285 0.06 78.9 1650 72.7 1387937 286884 5367948 0.47 38 218 50 3530 0.76 75.1 1630 81.3 1387938 286885 5367948 0.51 21 421 37.3 738 0.16 59.1 600 64.7 1387939 286885 5367948 0.46 36 485 28.7 74 0.02 51.9 323 53.9 1387940 286886 5367949 0.46 12 162 9.9 36 0.01 47.8 59.2 52.7 1387941 286886 5367949 0.4 43 103 12 19 0.00 61.1 216 60.1 1387943 286878 5367954 0.51 27 349 53 197 0.04 67.9 1790 71.4 1387944 286878 5367954 0.5 17 249 36.7 1600 0.34 76.3 1110 65.7 1387945 286881 5367952 0.53 33 618 63.2 2420 0.52 51 1430 44.7 1387946 286880 5367958 0.52 54 325 63.1 563 0.12 61.1 1750 62.2 1387947 286895 5367927 0.6 36 234 51.3 4020 0.87 87.1 1460 53.7 1387948 286895 5367925 0.26 17 288 8.8 46 0.01 76.9 58.4 71.5 1387949 286891 5367938 0.26 62 321 45.6 59 0.01 69.7 1240 51.4 Total 10.64 metres @ 0.24% lithium oxide Grab Samples 1387942 286893 5367934 Grab 56 204 31.6 12 0.00 69.4 1470 47 95664 284902 5368374 Grab 15 168 46.8 15200 3.27 90.1 1040 91.4 95665 284882 5368370 Grab 14 468 112 5800 1.25 58.6 2840 61.8 95666 284930 5368312 Grab 9 63 50.3 21400 4.61 28.2 1290 18.3





Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.153 was used to report Li to Li2O values

SOURCE First Energy Metals Limited

For further information: please contact the Company at: [email protected] or (604) 375-6005

Related Links

https://www.firstenergymetals.com/

