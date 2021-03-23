First Energy Metals Appoints Board Member and Advisory Board Member

VANCOUVER, BC, March 23, 2021 /CNW/ - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jodie Gibson to the Company's board of directors.

Mr. Gibson is an exploration geologist with over 14 years mineral exploration experience throughout the North American Cordillera from Alaska to Mexico; including syngenetic and epigenetic precious and base metal systems. He was the Project Manager of the Underworld Resources Inc. exploration team that discovered and defined the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits. These assets were subsequently sold to Kinross in 2010 for $139 million. As Vice President Exploration for White Gold Corp, he oversaw over $30 million in exploration activities over a three-year period with highlights including expansion of the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits and five new discoveries across the White Gold district: including the high-grade Vertigo discovery on the JP Ross property. He is currently Vice President of Exploration for K2 Gold Corp. and overseeing their projects in California and the Yukon

Jodie was recognized as the 2020 Yukon Prospector of the Year. Mr. Gibson holds a Bachelor of Science Degree and a Master of Science Degree from Indiana State University and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia. Mr. Gibson is a US citizen with Canadian Permanent Resident status.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce it has added Lee Beasley to its advisory board. Mr. Beasley is an exploration Geologist with experience in planning, executing, and supervising exploration activities for regional prospecting, geochemical sampling, mapping, drill planning, drill rig management, and project generation. Mr. Beasley managed and oversaw the drilling program at Piedmont Lithium's North Carolina project for three years. He planned and supervised 350+ drill holes and over 50,000 meters, ultimately building the resource to over 25 million tons and a 30-year mine life for the project. . Mr. Beasley holds a Bachelor of Science Degree and a Master of Science Degree from Auburn University and is a Certified Professional Geologist through American Institute of Professional Geologist. Lee's previous work experience includes Senior Project Geologist at Piedmont Lithium and numerous junior and mid major mining companies.

Mr. Lyle McLennan has resigned from the board of directors, the Company would like to thank Mr. McLennan for his service as a board member and wish him success in his future endeavors.

About the Augustus Lithium Property

The Company owns 100% interest in Augustus Lithium Property in Landrienne & Lacorne-Townships, Quebec, Canada. The Property consists of 271 mining claims covering a total area of 14,155 hectares located approximately 40 kilometres northwest of the town of Val d'Or on map sheets 32C/05 and 32D08. The newly acquired Property claims are spread in several claim blocks optioned in 2021 from different vendors. The Company has prepared a well thought out work plan on the property which includes diamond drilling, metallurgical testwork to produce battery grade lithium carbonate, and resource estimation. To date, the Company has compiled historical drill hole data on the Property for 74 historical dill holes with a cumulative drilling of 12,123.14 m, out which 6,024 m drilling was completed on the two lithium prospects on the Property. Several drill hole results indicated intersections over 1% lithium oxide. All this data will help to develop future exploratory drill program and building a data base for NI 43-101 resource estimation".

About First Energy Metals Limited.

First Energy Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a primary focus of acquiring a multicommodity mineral property portfolio. Its goal is to identify, acquire and explore North American mineral prospects in the technology metals, precious metal, and base metal sector.

The company's strategy is to:

Acquire and advance projects through prospecting and early-stage exploration;

Source joint venture partners to finance future exploration and project development;

Create shareholder value through exploration success.

First Energy will continue to add to its multicommodity portfolio through organic acquisitions of new projects and opportunities with the intention of adding value and projects over time.

