FIRST ENERGY DRILLS 1.03 PERCENT LITHIUM OXIDE OVER 5 METERS AT AUGUSTUS LITHIUM PROPERTY

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce results of Phase 2 exploration program drill holes LC21-33 to 37 at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole LC21-35 intersected a 11.20-meter-wide zone with 0.91 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O) at 146 metres (m), including a 5 m zone with 1.03% Li2O at 146 m and 3.2 m with 1% Li2O at 154 m. This drill hole also has a lower seven meters wide zone with 0.54% Li2O at 165m drilled depth and several other smaller intercepts with variable lithium grades (see Table 2 for details).

Highlights

Drill hole LC 21-33 intersected two zones; a 13.20-meter-wide zone with 0.08% Li2O at 2.7 m , and a 59.2- meters- wide zone with 0.07% Li2O at 34.8 m drilled depth.

, and a 59.2- meters- wide zone with 0.07% Li2O at drilled depth. Drill hole LC 21-34 intersected two zones; a 11.73-meter-wide zone with 0.09% Li2O at 1.7 m , and a 75.3- meters- wide zone with 0.08% Li2O at 67.63 m drilled depth including a one-meter section of 1.49% Li2O at 81 m .

, and a 75.3- meters- wide zone with 0.08% Li2O at drilled depth including a one-meter section of 1.49% Li2O at . The drill hole LC21-35 intersected a 11.20-meter-wide zone with 0.91 % Li2O at 146 m , including a 5 m zone with 1.03% Li2O at 146 m and 3.2 m with 1% Li2O at 154 m . There is another seven meters wide zone with 0.54% Li2O at 165 m drilled depth including 2.06% Li2O over one meter at 169 m . This drill hole also intercepted several smaller intercepts with variable grades as shown in Table 2.

, including a zone with 1.03% Li2O at and with 1% Li2O at . There is another seven meters wide zone with 0.54% Li2O at drilled depth including 2.06% Li2O over one meter at . This drill hole also intercepted several smaller intercepts with variable grades as shown in Table 2. Drill hole LC 21-36 intersected two weakly anomalous zones; a 9.8-meter-wide zone with 0.05% Li2O at 171 m , and a 7.5- meters- wide zone with 0.04% Li2O at 198 m drilled depth.

, and a 7.5- meters- wide zone with 0.04% Li2O at drilled depth. Drill hole LC 21-37 intersected multiple weakly anomalous zones with widths in the range of 3 to 10 metres and 0.06-0.09% Li2O. This is the only drill hole completed at the Valor prospect.

Table 1: Drill Hole Details

Drill Hole ID Prospect Location (NAD 1983,

Zone 18N) Azimuth

(deg) Dip (deg) Total Drilled Depth (m) LC21-33 Beluga / Canadian Lithium 284891E, 5368350N 257 -51 261 LC21-34 Beluga / Canadian Lithium 284891E, 5368350N 257 -81 213 LC21-35 Augustus 287205E, 5367935N 220.2 -50.39 203 LC21-36 Augustus 287120E, 5367956N 212.85 -49 234 LC21-37 Valor 283716E, 5363632N 236.21 42.3 175.14

All intercepts reported are based on drilled widths and have not been converted to the true width. The results of remaining drill holes from Phase 2 drill program are pending.

To date a total of 41 drill holes with a cumulative core drilling of over 7,500 m has been completed on the Property. The drill core is being logged and sampled at the core shack using a rock saw. For quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC), field duplicates, standards and blanks are being inserted at industry standard intervals.

The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7 and sodium peroxide fusion (Na2O2) as summarized below. ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Table 2: Drill Hole LC21-35 Sample assays highlights

Depth From

(m) Depth To

(m) Width

(m) Lithium

(ppm) Li2O

% 104.9 106 1.10 20 0.00 106 107 1.00 55 0.01 107 107.65 0.65 58 0.01 109 110.3 1.30 2240 0.48 110.3 110.8 0.50 3050 0.66 111.62 112.5 0.88 3400 0.73 118.75 119.25 0.50 2230 0.48 123.4 124.4 1.00 86 0.02 139.65 140.5 0.85 4110 0.88 140.5 141 0.50 624 0.13 141 142 1.00 4260 0.92 145.5 146 0.50 92 0.02 Main Lithium Intercept 146 147 1.00 4760 1.02 147 148 1.00 6660 1.43 148 149 1.00 2660 0.57 149 150 1.00 4500 0.97 150 151 1.00 5280 1.14 151 152 1.00 1790 0.38 Including 5.0 m @1.03%Li2O @146 m 152 153 1.00 4300 0.92 153 154 1.00 2510 0.54 154 155 1.00 3240 0.70 155 156 1.00 5950 1.28 156 157.2 1.20 4720 1.01 Including 3.2 m @1.0% Li2O at 154 m 146 157.2 11.20 4215 0.91 157.2 157.7 0.50 575 0.12 163.35 164 0.65 2170 0.47 164 165 1.00 172 0.04 Second Lithium Intercept 165 166 1.00 546 0.12 166 167 1.00 951 0.20 167 168 1.00 1100 0.24 168 169 1.00 3300 0.71 169 170 1.00 9600 2.06 170 171 1.00 1420 0.31 171 172 1.00 614 0.13 165 172 7.00 2504 0.54 172 173.45 1.45 148 0.03 173 173.45 0.45 47 0.01

Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values

All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.

