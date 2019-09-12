First Cobalt to Present at Benchmark Minerals Conferences in Australia

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - First Cobalt Corp. (TSX-V: FCC, OTCQX: FTSSF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that President & Chief Executive Officer, Trent Mell will be presenting at Benchmark Minerals' upcoming Australian battery materials conferences, as follows:

September 16 at the Hilton Sydney in Sydney at 10:00 a.m.

at the Hilton Sydney in at September 18 at State Library Victoria in Melbourne at 9:30 a.m.

at State Library Victoria in at September 20 at the Hilton Perth Northbridge in Perth at 12:00 p.m.

Mr. Mell will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference to discuss the Company's plans to recommission its permitted cobalt refinery in Ontario, Canada and the recently concluded partnership with Glencore. Investors interested in attending the conferences may register at https://www.benchmarkminerals.com/events/world-tour-2019/.

Investor Call

On September 9, the Company hosted an investor call to discuss its plans for the First Cobalt Refinery. A replay of the webcast and the presentation material is available at https://www.firstcobalt.com/investors/first-cobalt-refinery-update-cal/ .

About First Cobalt

First Cobalt is a North American cobalt company and owner of the only permitted primary cobalt refinery in North America. The Company recently entered into a US$5 million loan facility with Glencore AG to complete feasibility study to recommission and expand the refinery under a long-term supply arrangement. First Cobalt's main cobalt project is the Iron Creek Cobalt Project in Idaho, USA, which has an inferred mineral resource estimate available on the Company's website. The Company also controls a significant land package in the Canadian Cobalt Camp, spanning over 100 km2 which contains more than 50 past producing mines.

On behalf of First Cobalt Corp.

Trent Mell

President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE First Cobalt Corp.

For further information: visit www.firstcobalt.com or contact: Catch Advisory Group, info@firstcobalt.com, +1.416.900.3891

Related Links

www.firstcobalt.com

