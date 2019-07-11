First Cobalt Reminds eCobalt Shareholders to Vote Against Value-Destroying Jervois Transaction

Jervois would prioritize African exploration at the expense of American cobalt interests

TORONTO, July 11, 2019 /CNW/ - First Cobalt Corp. (TSX-V: FCC, OTCQX: FTSSF) ("First Cobalt") today sent a second open letter to the shareholders of eCobalt Solutions Inc. (TSX:ECS) ("eCobalt") reminding them to vote against eCobalt's proposed merger with Jervois Mining Limited (ASX:JRV) ("Jervois").

Open Letter to Fellow eCobalt Shareholders

Dear eCobalt Shareholders:

As one of the largest eCobalt shareholders, we wrote a letter on June 26 urging you to vote against the proposed transaction with Jervois Mining Limited (click here). Since then, each company has issued a public response but both have failed to address the fact that eCobalt shareholders are facing significant dilution with no clear benefits accruing to us. We are therefore reaching out to you once again to express our deep conviction that this deal destroys value for eCobalt shareholders and should be rejected.

We urge fellow shareholders to vote AGAINST the transaction utilizing the proxy mailed to you by eCobalt.

We find it unfortunate that the parties to the proposed transaction have chosen to resort to personal attacks and inaccurate statements rather than attempting to defend the transaction on its merits. They are ducking the issue by attempting to discredit the First Cobalt management team, which collectively has 100 years of exploration, development and operating experience spanning multiple commodities with global operators, including First Quantum, Barrick Gold, Noranda, Falconbridge and Inmet Mining. The core issue, which has not been addressed, is the quality of the assets that eCobalt shareholders are being asked to accept in return for losing control over the Idaho Cobalt Project ("ICP").

Our previous letter outlined five principal reasons to oppose the transaction. Proxy material and recent developments have confirmed our views:

1. Incredibly Dilutive : eCobalt shareholders are being asked to give up a majority control of the proforma company while getting nothing of value in return.

Recent Developments: We were told that eCobalt shareholders would own 46.9% of the new company but a proposed financing by Jervois would see our pro forma interests drop to just a 40.8% interest . To make matters worse, less than 25% of proceeds would be used to advance the Idaho Cobalt Project. The proposed transaction ascribes a higher value to Jervois assets than eCobalt's permitted ICP, a position we find to be baffling and nonsensical.

2. Fails to Advance the Idaho Cobalt Project : The proposed Jervois transaction does not advance the ICP, either technically or financially.

Recent Developments: Contrary to what we have been told, Jervois does not appear to be "committed to aggressively advancing the ICP". The detailed use of proceeds for the next 12 months presented to Australian investors in late June proposes spending A$6.3 million on exploration in Uganda, A$6 million on G&A across three continents and a mere A$4.1 million advancing the ICP. This is at odds with representations Jervois made to eCobalt to spend C$10 million on the ICP project over the next 18 months, as the spending breakdown demonstrates a greater focus on Uganda than America. For a company that claims to be production-focused, most of its budget is earmarked for speculative exploration and administrative overhead.

3. Introduces New Risks : The Jervois transaction introduces a number of new material risks that should concern eCobalt shareholders, notably unproven exploration land in the highly unstable African country of Uganda, a low-grade nickel project in Australia, a management team based half a world away from the ICP development project and a primary stock listing in Australia.

Recent developments: Jervois has made it clear that its immediate priority is to test new targets in Uganda, a country that ranked 70th in an investment attractiveness index published by the Fraser Institute in 2016, behind Ethiopia, Tanzania and Papua New Guinea. By contrast, Idaho ranked 12th.

In addition, Jervois's conscious decision not to file an application with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) creates a risk, even after closing, that a U.S. court could unwind the transaction. Given that Jervois is considering Chinese joint venture partners for its Nico Young project, we believe that the CFIUS risk should not be overlooked in the current trade climate.

4. Sale Process Did Not Maximize Shareholder Value : The eCobalt Board did not fulfil its fiduciary duty to explore all other value-maximizing options before entering into an agreement that triggers generous management severance payments and contains a C$3 million break fee, which impedes a superior offer.

Recent Development: The response that there were no other bids is disingenuous and ignores the fact that interested parties were not permitted to make an unsolicited bid under the non-disclosure agreements that eCobalt required of them. The duty to conduct a proper auction rests with the board and in this regard, we have no evidence that this was even contemplated. The notion that eCobalt conducted "multiple assessments" of other assets is not credible as there is no supporting evidence that management ever accepted confidential information offered to them. We continue to believe that the Board did not properly exercise its fiduciary duty prior to entering into this arrangement.

5. Circular Does Not Disclose All the Facts : We understand that eCobalt received a letter from one of the industry's top private equity funds interested in funding the entire capital cost to build the ICP under different circumstances that would preclude the Jervois transaction. Why was this critical piece of information not disclosed to shareholders?

Recent Development: In its press release defending the transaction, eCobalt says "eCobalt has had numerous parties interested in providing full project financing on the condition of a completed feasibility study." Information about these financing alternatives should have been fully disclosed to shareholders. Why give away almost 60% of the ICP to Jervois for a $4.1 million ICP investment rather than pursue a fully financed solution? This merely adds credence to the argument that shareholders should wholeheartedly reject the proposed transaction with Jervois and insist that management pursue these project financing alternatives.

What You Can Do

We urge shareholders to VOTE AGAINST the plan of arrangement and all related proposals to be voted upon at the Special Meeting. Your vote matters. The proposed transaction requires the support of 662/ 3 % of total votes cast at the eCobalt Special Meeting and the deadline to vote is July 17, 2019 at 10:00 am Pacific time.

We thank shareholders for their strong support to date. There are far better options for eCobalt than this value-destructive transaction. The company will not collapse if the deal is voted down. On the contrary, it can prosper in an improving market.

EVEN IF YOU HAVE ALREADY VOTED ON THE PROXY CARD SENT TO YOU BY eCOBALT, YOU CAN STILL CHANGE YOUR VOTE BY SIMPLY RECASTING YOUR VOTE. ONLY YOUR LATEST DATED PROXY CARD WILL COUNT.

If you have any questions, or need help voting, contact Gryphon Advisors Inc. at: 1-833-335-6118 or 1-416-661-6592 or email inquiries@gryphonadvisors.ca. There is a team standing by to assist you.

About First Cobalt

First Cobalt is a North American cobalt company and owner of the only permitted primary cobalt refinery in North America. The Company is exploring a restart of the First Cobalt Refinery in Ontario, Canada, which could produce over 5,000 tonnes of contained cobalt in sulfate per year from third party feed. First Cobalt's main cobalt project is the Iron Creek Cobalt Project in Idaho, USA, which has an inferred mineral resource estimate available on the Company's website. The Company also controls a significant land package in the Canadian Cobalt Camp, spanning over 100 km2 which contains more than 50 past producing mines.

On behalf of First Cobalt Corp.

Trent Mell

President & Chief Executive Officer

