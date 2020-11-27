First Cobalt Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - First Cobalt Corp. (TSX-V: FCC) (OTCQX: FTSSF) (the "Company") announces that it has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Final Shelf Prospectus") with the securities regulators in all provinces and territories of Canada. The Final Shelf Prospectus allows the Company to make offerings of common shares, subscription receipts, warrants, units or any combination thereof for up to an aggregate total of C$20 million during the 25-month period that the Final Shelf Prospectus remains effective. The specific terms of any offering of securities, including the use of proceeds from any offering, will be set forth in a shelf prospectus supplement.

First Cobalt has filed this Final Shelf Prospectus to provide the Company with greater financial flexibility over the next two years. First Cobalt, however, has not entered into any agreements or arrangements to authorize or offer any securities at this time and there are no immediate plans to issue securities under the Final Shelf Prospectus. The terms of any future securities offer will be made subject to applicable securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Both the Final Shelf Prospectus and the preliminary short form base shelf prospectus can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile.

About First Cobalt

First Cobalt owns North America's only permitted cobalt refinery. Cobalt refining is a critical component to the development and manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and forms a foundational piece of the next generation of the North American auto sector and other electrified consumer and industrial applications. First Cobalt owns the Iron Creek cobalt project in Idaho, USA and controls significant silver and cobalt assets in the Canadian Cobalt Camp, including more than 50 past producing mines.

