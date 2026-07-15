First Capital REIT Announces July 2026 Distribution and Date for Second Quarter Earnings Release

TORONTO, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- First Capital REIT ("First Capital") (TSX: FCR.UN) announced today that it will make a cash distribution of $0.076 per REIT unit for the month of July, representing $0.912 per REIT unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on August 17, 2026, to unitholders of record as at July 31, 2026.

First Capital's financial statements and MD&A for the second quarter will be released on Monday, July 27, 2026 and will be available on its website at www.fcr.ca in the "Investors" section and on the Canadian Administrators' website at www.sedarplus.ca. As a result of the April 16th announcement in connection with the acquisition of FCR by KingSett Capital and Choice Properties REIT, First Capital will not hold a conference call.

About First Capital REIT (TSX: FCR.UN)

First Capital owns and operates, acquires, and develops open-air grocery-anchored shopping centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.

www.fcr.ca

TSX: FCR.UN

SOURCE First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Neil Downey, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Strategies & CFO, (416) 530-6634, [email protected]