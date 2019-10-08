First Capital Realty Announces Date for Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - First Capital Realty Inc. (TSX: FCR) invites you to participate at 2:00 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in a live conference call with senior management to discuss the Company's results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

First Capital Realty's financial statements and MD&A for the third quarter will be released prior to the call, and will be available on the Company's website at www.fcr.ca in the 'Investors' section and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com.

Teleconference: You can participate in the live conference by dialing 416-641-6104 or toll-free 800-952-5114 with access code 4041458. The call will be accessible for replay until November 27, 2019 by dialing 905-694-9451 or toll-free 800-408-3053 with access code 1007538.

Webcast: To access the live audio webcast and conference call presentation, please go to First Capital Realty's website or click on the following link Q3 2019 Conference Call The webcast will be accessible for replay in the 'Investors' section of the website under 'Conference Calls'.

ABOUT FIRST CAPITAL REALTY (TSX: FCR)



First Capital Realty is one of Canada's largest owners, developers and operators of necessity-based real estate located in Canada's most densely populated urban centres. The Company currently owns interests in 165 properties, totaling approximately 25.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

