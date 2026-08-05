First Canadian Team Wins Flagship Competition at Prestigious MIT Summer Institute: South Alberta Prairie Rose Students Claim International Title in Autonomous RACECAR Grand Prix

A new partnership is also announced with Landing Zones Canada Inc., expanding opportunities for Prairie Rose students through hands-on learning, industry mentorship, and career pathways in advanced manufacturing and aerospace.

MEDICINE HAT, AB, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- Nine students from southern Alberta have won first place in an international autonomous-vehicle competition at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Beaver Works Summer Institute -- the first Canadian team to claim the title.

Competing in the internationally recognized RACECAR (Rapid Autonomous Complex Environment Competing Ackermann steering Robot) program, the Prairie Rose team recorded the fastest overall time in the program's final competition and was named the International Team Winner, outperforming teams from around the world.

The MIT Beaver Works Summer Institute is a world-renowned STEM program that provides high achieving high school students with advanced learning opportunities in artificial intelligence, robotics, autonomous systems, and programming.

The Prairie Rose team spent the second semester of the school year completing rigorous university level coursework before attending the summer institute in Cambridge, Massachusetts. During the program, students participated in intensive daily instruction, hands-on technical training, collaborative engineering challenges, and presentations from leading experts in science, engineering, and technology.

This exceptional experience concluded with Race Day, where teams tested their custom programmed autonomous vehicles in a series of timed challenges. Prairie Rose's nine student team earned the fastest overall performance, securing first place in the time trials and the title of International Team Winner; a first for Alberta, and a first for Canada!

"The dedication shown by our students and teachers throughout this entire experience has been nothing short of inspiring," said Darren MacMillan, Director of Strategic Programming and Innovation. "Spending a semester preparing for and then excelling in a world class environment like MIT speaks to their work ethic, brilliance, and passion for technology."

"This remarkable achievement demonstrates what is possible when students are challenged to think beyond the classroom and are supported by passionate educators who believe in their potential," said Reagan Weeks, Superintendent of Prairie Rose Public Schools. "No Canadian team had ever won this title before, and it was students from southern Alberta who did it. That is a historic moment for our division and for this province, and it is exactly what happens when we give young people the chance to compete at the highest level."

Prairie Rose Public Schools congratulates the nine students and two teacher leaders whose commitment, perseverance, and countless hours of preparation made this outstanding achievement possible. Prairie Rose is also expanding the opportunities available to its students beyond the classroom via a new partnership with Landing Zones Canada - a fellow southern Alberta company and a world leader in autonomous systems design and manufacturing. This partnership is opening doors to mentorship, hands-on learning, and early exposure to careers in advanced manufacturing and aerospace.

About Prairie Rose Public Schools

Prairie Rose Public Schools serves approximately 6,600 students across southeastern Alberta through 20 public schools, 18 colony schools, two Calgary schools, two online learning programs, and a home education program. The division is committed to providing innovative, future focused learning opportunities that prepare students for success in school, career, and life.

About Landing Zones Canada Inc.

Landing Zones Canada Inc. is a pan-Canadian company with facilities in Alberta and Ontario, and a Canadian leader in the design, development, production, and deployment of advanced uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) and sub-systems for civil environmental protection. The company is recognized for pioneering sustainable and reusable aerial technologies, including stratospheric drone platforms, and has established strategic partnerships with leading global aerospace organizations.

Media Contact(s):



Angela Baron

Director of Strategic Communications and Implementation

Prairie Rose Public Schools

Email: [email protected]

Landing Zones Canada

Email: [email protected], www.landingzones.com

SOURCE Landing Zones Canada Inc.