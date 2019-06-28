First Asset Investment Management Inc. Announces Change to its CI First Asset ETF Lineup

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA./

TORONTO, June 28, 2019 /CNW/ - First Asset Investment Management Inc. ("First Asset") announces that it will terminate CI First Asset U.S. Tactical Sector Allocation Index ETF (TSX: FUT) (the "Fund") on or about September 13, 2019 (the "Termination Date"). First Asset will request the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") to de-list units of the Fund from the TSX on or about September 12, 2019. Until such date, units of the Fund will continue to be listed on the TSX.

As soon as practicable following the Termination Date, the net assets of the Fund will be liquidated and the proceeds therefrom distributed pro rata among holders of record of the Fund on the Termination Date. First Asset will issue an additional press release on or about the Termination Date confirming final details of the termination.



