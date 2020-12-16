First Aid Beauty Pays Off Nearly $1.3 Million In Student Debt Through FAB AID Initiative

Says First Aid Beauty Founder and CEO Lilli Gordon, "When we launched FAB AID in February 2020, we set out to change the lives of those who have overcome challenges and demonstrated true perseverance and passion. I'm thrilled to say that these 24 winners are exactly who we dreamed of providing relief for, especially in what ended up being a much more difficult and uncertain year than we ever could have imagined. We look forward to seeing what their bright futures hold without the heavy burden of student debt."

FAB AID Advisory Board members FAB Founder and CEO Lilli Gordon, actress/musician Laura Marano, creator and activist Nabela Noor, YouTube personality Aja Dang, and personal finance expert and founder of @CleverGirlFinance Bola Sokunbi surprised the winners with the news via video calls in early December 2020. Here are just a few of their reactions:

"I feel like I will see the world in so much more color now" – Tyra D., Boston, MA ( $61,470 paid off)

T yra is a recent Northeastern University graduate working as a pediatric intensive care nurse, a career she is extremely passionate about and wants to take to the next level through further education. Her goal is to be a role model for Black women who don't often see themselves represented in healthcare education.

Tyra D., ( paid off) T is a recent graduate working as a pediatric intensive care nurse, a career she is extremely passionate about and wants to take to the next level through further education. Her goal is to be a role model for Black women who don't often see themselves represented in healthcare education. "Just thank you so much for what you're doing. I feel like student loans and debt is such a problem and there's just not enough going towards it. So just the fact that you guys are doing this, whether I got the money or not, I think it's just, it's so good." – Courtney O., Chaska, MN ( $84,246 paid off)

Courtney attended college with the goal of finding her "way out" of a challenging home life. Without student loans, she will be able to find financial freedom, fulfill her goal of helping victims of human trafficking and break the "chain" of feeling punished for her mental health.

– Courtney O., ( paid off) attended college with the goal of finding her "way out" of a challenging home life. Without student loans, she will be able to find financial freedom, fulfill her goal of helping victims of human trafficking and break the "chain" of feeling punished for her mental health. "This is really going to launch me further." – Ashley A., Katy, TX ( $17,680 paid off)

Ashley , whose parents lost their jobs while she was finishing high school, spent 11 years working toward her undergraduate degree while working full time. After experiencing her own medical issues and seeing family members face medical challenges, she affirmed her "calling" to become a nurse and an advocate for the Hispanic community.

Ashley A., ( paid off) , whose parents lost their jobs while she was finishing high school, spent 11 years working toward her undergraduate degree while working full time. After experiencing her own medical issues and seeing family members face medical challenges, she affirmed her "calling" to become a nurse and an advocate for the Hispanic community. "You have no idea how much this means to me. I feel like I just like lost this weight that I've been carrying for so long and so many tears that I've shed over these loans…This is a very happy ending to a really rough year." – Annah P., College Station, TX ( $91,765 paid off)

Annah is an art teacher whose parents, after adopting two children from China (whom Annah adores!), could not support her financially through college in the way that they had hoped. Annah has suffered medical issues the past year that have made it even more challenging for her to pay back her loans.

Meet the FAB AID 2020 Winners

Some of the winner reveals can be viewed here.

First Aid Beauty will be continuing the FAB AID program next year and will be expanding the eligibility requirements to ensure more graduates can apply. FAB AID 2021 will be open to residents of the US and Canada (excluding Quebec) who have graduated or will graduate from an accredited undergraduate program (4-year, 2-year, community college, cosmetology/trade school) from January 2011 to August 2021. There is no purchase necessary to apply, and the official contest rules and dates will be provided in February 2021 on fabaid.com.

About FAB AID

In February 2020, First Aid Beauty launched FAB AID to rescue recent college graduates from the burden of student debt, which amounts to a $1.56 Trillion crisis in the United States and greatly impacts life decisions such as career path, housing and even family planning. Students who had graduated from an accredited 4-year undergraduate university between January 2018 and August 2020 were able to apply for FAB AID by filling out the application at FABAID.com and submitting a video sharing their student loan story. A FAB AID Advisory Board comprising First Aid Beauty Founder and CEO Lilli Gordon, actress/musician Laura Marano, creator and activist Nabela Noor, YouTube personality Aja Dang, personal finance expert Bola Sokunbi, and former Bowdoin College President Barry Mills, selected winners to have their undergraduate loans paid off in full (up to $100K). First Aid Beauty also wrote personal checks to winners to help defray taxes resulting from winning FAB AID.

About First Aid Beauty

First Aid Beauty (a.k.a. FAB) puts the beauty in first aid with everyday essentials and targeted skincare solutions in feel-good textures. FAB is on a rescue mission to help your skin look and feel its absolute best with products that are dermatologist-tested, non-irritating, free of harsh chemicals, cruelty free and safe for sensitive skin. All FAB products are developed using proven ingredients and clean formulations that allow you to create a skincare routine that meets your personal needs, making it possible for every day to be a good skin day.

For more information on FAB AID or First Aid Beauty, please contact Melanie Wiesenfeld at ShopPR

[email protected]

SOURCE First Aid Beauty