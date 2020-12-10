First ADL Enviro400ER plug-in hybrids launched in Ireland as NTA orders 180 more zero-emission capable double deckers

LARBERT, Scotland, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX: NFI) Alexander Dennis Limited ("ADL"), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. ("NFI"), one of the world's largest independent global bus manufacturers, today announced that Ireland's National Transport Authority ("NTA") has unveiled the first of an initial batch of 100 Alexander Dennis Enviro400ER plug-in hybrid buses, and has ordered a further 180 of these zero-emission capable buses for delivery in 2021.

The orders form part of a five-year framework agreement for a total of up to 600 Alexander Dennis Enviro400ER buses that was first announced in January 2020.

Of the initial 100 vehicles, 74 will be operated by Dublin Bus in the Irish capital, and a further 26 will be operated by Bus Éireann in Galway. The first vehicles are expected to enter service in early 2021, and were presented to stakeholders and press at a ceremony in Dublin today.

The Enviro400ER is a double deck diesel-electric hybrid, capable of at least 2.5 kilometres continuous electric range with no exhaust emissions. It utilises the BAE Systems Series-ER hybrid system with a 32kWh next-generation lithium-ion battery energy storage system that can be charged externally via a plug-in connection, which means that the Enviro400ER is recognised as a 'clean vehicle' by the European Union's Clean Vehicles Directive.

In addition to its continuous zero tailpipe emissions range within geofenced areas, the Enviro400ER switches off its diesel engine at low speeds during approach to and departure from stops and when stationary.

National Transport Authority CEO, Anne Graham said: "The NTA is committed to the transition to zero and low emission public transport vehicles, and with these new ADL buses, we are taking a significant step towards a more sustainable bus fleet. These vehicles will also add some badly-needed extra capacity to our city fleets in Dublin and Galway and we look forward to them becoming operational early in the new year."

ADL President & Managing Director, Paul Davies said: "The Alexander Dennis Enviro400ER is ideally suited for flexible operating needs including zero-emission running at air pollution hotspots. With the ability to externally charge the batteries, the use of on-board power generation can be further reduced. This new generation of double deck buses for Ireland once again demonstrates that with ADL's focus on innovation, we are building the buses our cities need to solve their transport challenges."

Ian Wilson, Director of Business Development for Power & Propulsion Solutions at BAE Systems, said: "Clean transportation technology in our cities is critical to reach a zero emission future. Our system will help Ireland take the next step towards full electrification and improve the air quality where people live, work and visit."

About NFI

With 8,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About Alexander Dennis

Alexander Dennis Limited ("ADL") is a global leader in the design and manufacture of double deck buses and is also the UK's largest bus and coach manufacturer. ADL offers single and double deck vehicles under the brands of Alexander Dennis and Plaxton, and has over 31,000 vehicles in service in the UK, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada and the United States. Further information is available at www.alexander-dennis.com.

