Firm Capital Property Trust Firm Capital Property Trust Announces Solid Second Quarter Results

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Firm Capital Property Trust ("FCPT" or the "Trust"), (TSXV: FCD.UN) is pleased to report today its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

PROPERTY PORTFOLIO HIGHLIGHTS

The portfolio consists of 76 commercial properties with a total GLA of 4,244,595 square feet (2,350,625 square feet on an owned interest basis) and interests in two apartment complexes comprised of 204 apartment units. The portfolio is well diversified in terms of geographies and property asset types.

TENANT DIVERSIFICATION

The portfolio is well diversified by tenant profile with no tenant accounting for more than 11.8% of total net rent. Further, the top 10 tenants are comprised of large national tenants and account for 31.2% of total net rent.

SECOND QUARTER AND YEAR TO DATE HIGHLIGHTS

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was approximately $3.8 million , compared to the $5.4 million net loss reported for the three months ended March 31, 2020 , and the $9.2 million net income reported for the three months ended June 30, 2019 ;





was approximately , compared to the net loss reported for the three months ended , and the net income reported for the three months ended ; Excluding fair value adjustments, net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was approximately $3.8 million compared to the $4.0 million reported for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and the $3.0 million reported for the three months ended June 30, 2019 ;





was approximately compared to the reported for the three months ended and the reported for the three months ended ; Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was approximately $1.5 million , compared to $11.5 million net income reported for the six months ended June 30, 2019 ;





was approximately , compared to net income reported for the six months ended ; Excluding fair value adjustments, net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $7.8 million compared to the $5.1 million reported for the six months ended June 30, 2019 ;





was compared to the reported for the six months ended ; Pro-forma $7.28 Net Asset Value (" NAV ") per Unit based on a IFRS book value of equity of approximately $218.7 million post cancellation of Units and NCIB as outlined below. This is a slight increase over the $7.17 NAV reported at March 31, 2020 ;





Net Asset Value (" ") per Unit based on a IFRS book value of equity of approximately post cancellation of Units and NCIB as outlined below. This is a slight increase over the NAV reported at ; On an IFRS basis, NOI for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was approximately $6.8 million , a 3% decrease compared to the $7.0 million reported for the three months ended March 31, 2020 , but a 22% increase in comparison to the $5.6 million reported for the three months ended June 30, 2019 . NOI for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was approximately $13.9 million , a 47% increase over the $9.4 million reported for the six months ended June 30, 2019 ;





was approximately , a 3% decrease compared to the reported for the three months ended , but a 22% increase in comparison to the reported for the three months ended . NOI for the six months ended was approximately , a 47% increase over the reported for the six months ended ; On a cash basis (" Cash NOI "), for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was approximately $6.7 million , a 2% decrease compared to the $6.8 million reported for the three months ended March 31, 2020 , but a 23% increase over the $5.5 million reported for the three months ended June 30, 2019 . Cash NOI for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was approximately $13.6 million , a 46% increase over the $9.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 ;





"), for the three months ended was approximately , a 2% decrease compared to the reported for the three months ended , but a 23% increase over the reported for the three months ended . Cash NOI for the six months ended was approximately , a 46% increase over the for the six months ended ; Funds From Operations (" FFO ") for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was approximately $6.4 million , a 161% increase in comparison to the $2.5 million reported for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and an 87% increase over the $3.4 million reported for the three months ended June 30, 2019 . FFO for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $8.9 million , a 71% increase over the $5.2 million reported for the six months ended June 30, 2019 ;





") for the three months ended was approximately , a 161% increase in comparison to the reported for the three months ended and an 87% increase over the reported for the three months ended . FFO for the six months ended was , a 71% increase over the reported for the six months ended ; Adjusted Funds From Operations (" AFFO ") for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was approximately $3.5 million , a 2% decrease over the $3.6 million reported for the three months ended March 31, 2020 , but a 30% increase over the $2.7 million reported for the three months ended June 30, 2019 . AFFO for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was approximately $7.1 million , a 53% increase over the $4.6 million reported for the six months ended June 30, 2019 ;





") for the three months ended was approximately , a 2% decrease over the reported for the three months ended , but a 30% increase over the reported for the three months ended . AFFO for the six months ended was approximately , a 53% increase over the reported for the six months ended ; AFFO per Unit was $0.115 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 in line with the $0.117 per Unit reported for the three months ended March 31, 2020 , but a 4% increase over the $0.111 per Unit reported for the three months ended June 30, 2019 . AFFO per Unit was $0.232 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 , a 5% increase over the $0.221 per Unit reported for the six months ended June 30, 2019 . Prior to bad debts as a result of the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance program ( "CECRA" ), which is a one-time item, AFFO per Unit was $0.131 and $0.245 per Unit for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 , respectively;





for the three months ended in line with the per Unit reported for the three months ended , but a 4% increase over the per Unit reported for the three months ended . AFFO per Unit was for the six months ended , a 5% increase over the per Unit reported for the six months ended . Prior to bad debts as a result of the Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance program ( ), which is a one-time item, AFFO per Unit was and per Unit for the three and six months ended , respectively; AFFO payout ratio was 108% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 , compared to the 107% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and the 108% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 . AFFO payout ratio was 108% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 , compared to the 109% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 . Prior to bad debts as a result of CECRA, the AFFO payout ratio was 97% and 102% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 , respectively;





, compared to the 107% for the three months ended and the 108% for the three months ended . AFFO payout ratio was 108% for the six months ended , compared to the 109% for the six months ended . Prior to bad debts as a result of CECRA, the AFFO payout ratio was 97% and 102% for the three and six months ended , respectively; Commercial occupancy was a solid 93.5% while residential occupancy was 99.3%; and





Conservative leverage profile with Debt / Gross Book Value ("GBV") at 51.2%.











% Change Over

Three Months

Six Months

Three Months

Six Months

Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Jun 30,

2019

Jun 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2019

Mar 31,

2020 Jun 30,

2019

Jun 30,

2019 Rental Revenue $ 10,978,178 $ 11,254,472 $ 8,664,867

$ 22,232,652 $ 15,108,559

(2%) 27%

47% NOI





















- IFRS Basis $ 6,832,758 $ 7,026,986 $ 5,612,287

$ 13,859,749 $ 9,447,756

(3%) 22%

47% - Cash Basis $ 6,719,928 $ 6,848,118 $ 5,481,879

$ 13,568,051 $ 9,277,166

(2%) 23%

46% Net Income / (Loss) $ 3,843,611 $ (5,365,029) $ 9,183,443

$ (1,521,414) $ 11,470,534

172% (58%)

(113%) FFO $ 6,407,711 $ 2,458,737 $ 3,429,815

$ 8,866,454 $ 5,195,319

161% 87%

71% AFFO $ 3,519,738 $ 3,587,261 $ 2,706,154

$ 7,107,007 $ 4,635,366

(2%) 30%

53% FFO Per Unit $ 0.210 $ 0.080 $ 0.140

$ 0.290 $ 0.248

162% 50%

17% AFFO Per Unit $ 0.115 $ 0.117 $ 0.111

$ 0.232 $ 0.221

(1%) 4%

5% Distributions Per Unit $ 0.125 $ 0.125 $ 0.120

$ 0.250 $ 0.240



4%

4% Payout Ratios





















- FFO 60% 156% 85%

86% 97%









- AFFO 108% 107% 108%

108% 109%











FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

$16 Million of Cash Represents $50 Million of Acquisitions: Based on $16 million of cash and credit facility availability, the Trust has the ability to acquire up to $50 million of real estate;





Based on of cash and credit facility availability, the Trust has the ability to acquire up to of real estate; Accretive Cancellation of Trust Units: Since the beginning of Q2, the Trust has purchased for cancellation 939,000 Trust Units for gross proceeds of approximately $4.3 million consisting of the NCIB (439,000 Trust Units) and a 500,000 Trust Unit redemption from a significant unitholder. The weighted average repurchase price is approximately $4.58 per Trust Unit versus a pro-forma NAV of $7.28 per Trust Unit. The result of these cancellations is an annual increase of $0.3 million net cash due to a lower distribution payout and an increase to NAV of $0.03 per Trust Unit;





Since the beginning of Q2, the Trust has purchased for cancellation 939,000 Trust Units for gross proceeds of approximately consisting of the NCIB (439,000 Trust Units) and a 500,000 Trust Unit redemption from a significant unitholder. The weighted average repurchase price is approximately per Trust Unit versus a pro-forma NAV of per Trust Unit. The result of these cancellations is an annual increase of net cash due to a lower distribution payout and an increase to NAV of per Trust Unit; 88% of April – July Gross Rent Collected: The Trust is pleased to report that they have collected 88% of the April – July gross rents to date;





The Trust is pleased to report that they have collected 88% of the April – July gross rents to date; Mortgage Repayment Activity: On February 1, 2020 , the Trust repaid $11.1 million of its existing mortgage, which represents the Trust's 50% interest in a mortgage fully secured against the Merivale Mall Property;





On , the Trust repaid of its existing mortgage, which represents the Trust's 50% interest in a mortgage fully secured against the Merivale Mall Property; Acquisition of Two Industrial Buildings in Edmonton and Leduc, Alberta : On March 18, 2020 , the Trust closed on an acquisition of a 50% interest in two industrial properties located in Edmonton and Leduc, Alberta (the " Edmonton Industrial Properties "). The acquisition price for the Trust's portion of the portfolio was $5.4 million (including transaction costs);





On , the Trust closed on an acquisition of a 50% interest in two industrial properties located in and (the " "). The acquisition price for the Trust's portion of the portfolio was (including transaction costs); Mortgage Refinancing Generates $14.4 Million of Net Cash Flow: On April 30, 2020 , the Trust completed two upward financings on its Waterloo Industrial Portfolio and Whitby Mall Property. The result of these upward financings are an additional net cash flow of approximately $14.4 million (net of transaction costs); and





On , the Trust completed two upward financings on its Waterloo Industrial Portfolio and Whitby Mall Property. The result of these upward financings are an additional net cash flow of approximately (net of transaction costs); and Declaration of Monthly Distributions: The Trust is pleased to announce declared and approved monthly distributions in the amount of $0.041667 per Trust Unit for Unitholders of record on August 31, 2020 , September 30, 2020 and October 30, 2020 payable on or about September 15, 2020 , October 15, 2020 and November 16, 2020 , respectively.

For the complete financial statements, Management's Discussion & Analysis and supplementary information, please visit www.sedar.com or the Trust's website at www.firmcapital.com

DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT PLAN & UNIT PURCHASE PLAN

The Trust has in place a Distribution Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") and Unit Purchase Plan (the "UPP"). Under the terms of the DRIP, FCPT's Unitholders may elect to automatically reinvest all or a portion of their regular monthly distributions in additional Units, without incurring brokerage fees or commissions. Under the terms of the UPP, FCPT's Unitholders may purchase a minimum of $1,000 of Units per month and maximum purchases of up to $12,000 per annum. Management and trustees have not participated in the DRIP or UPP to date and own approximately 7% of the issued and outstanding trust units of the Trust.

ABOUT FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space. In addition to stand alone accretive acquisitions, the Trust will make joint acquisitions with strong financial partners and acquisitions of partial interests from existing ownership groups, in a manner that provides liquidity to those selling owners and professional management for those remaining as partners. Firm Capital Realty Partners Inc., through a structure focused on an alignment of interests with the Trust sources, syndicates and property and asset manages investments on behalf of the Trust.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue", and by discussions of strategies that involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Trust. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and various future events will not occur. Although management of the Trust believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements will occur as anticipated. Neither the Trust nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any forward-looking statements, and no one has any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or such other factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, which may be made only by means of a prospectus, nor shall there be any sale of the Units in any state, province or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under securities laws of any such state, province or other jurisdiction. The Units of the Firm Capital Property Trust have not been, and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered, sold or delivered in the United States absent registration or an application for exemption from the registration requirements of U.S. securities laws.

Certain financial information presented in this press release reflect certain non- International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") financial measures, which include NOI, FFO and AFFO. These measures are commonly used by real estate investment entities as useful metrics for measuring performance and cash flows, however, they do not have standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other real estate investment entities. These terms are defined in the Trust's Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 as filed on www.sedar.com.

