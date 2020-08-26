Firm Capital Property Trust Announces Results of Voting at Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Firm Capital Property Trust ("FCPT" or the "Trust") (TSXV: FCD.UN) is pleased to announce that at the annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of unitholders held earlier today, all management nominees were elected as trustees of the Trust, as follows:

"Abstain" Geoffrey Bledin 3,264,442 98.4% - - 53,593 1.6% Eli Dadouch 3,277,735 98.8% - - 40,300 1.2% Jeffrey Goldfarb 3,214,652 96.9% - - 103,383 3.1% Stanley Goldfarb 3,221,742 97.1% - - 96,293 2.9% Victoria Granovski 3,246,951 97.9% - - 71,084 2.1% Jonathan Mair 3,253,442 98.1% - - 64,593 1.9% Robert McKee 3,260,035 98.3% - - 58,000 1.7% Sandy Poklar 3,244,143 97.8% - - 73,892 2.3% Lawrence Shulman 3,250,552 98.0% - - 67,483 2.0% Howard Smuschkowitz 3,251,852 98.0% - - 66,183 2.0% Manfred Walt 3,249,352 97.9% - - 68,683 2.1%

All other matters considered by unitholders at the Meeting were also approved, the details of which are contained in the Report on Voting Results regarding the Meeting filed by the Trust on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Further information about the Trust can be found by selecting the Firm Capital Property Trust link at www.firmcapital.com.

ABOUT FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST (TSXV :FCD.UN)

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, the Trust's co-owns a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space. In addition, to stand-alone accretive acquisitions, the Trust makes joint acquisitions with strong financial partners and acquisitions of partial interests from existing ownership groups, in a manner that provides liquidity to those selling owners and professional management for those remaining as partners. Firm Capital Realty Partners Inc., through a structure focused on an alignment of interests with the Trust sources, syndicates and property and asset manages investments on behalf of the Trust.

