Firebird Delivery Launches Across Ontario, Including Rush Delivery

Firebird Delivery leverages Hifyre consumer data offering customers a large cannabis and accessories menu tailored by their past purchases. Firebird also includes value-oriented Spark Member Prices and free same-day delivery for Spark Perks members 1 . Once a customer places an order with Firebird, they can track their delivery from processing and fulfillment to driver pick-up and drop-off.

"Firebird Delivery is the fastest and most reliable delivery service in the Ontario cannabis market," said Trevor Fencott, Chief Executive Officer of Fire & Flower. "We are the first cannabis retailer to offer delivery within an hour and we expect this offering will encourage legacy consumers – who value convenient service at a competitive price – to become loyal Firebird customers."

Firebird Delivery launched first in Ontario, and will launch soon in Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and other markets.

More details on the Spark Perks Member Pricing expanded program is available on the Fire & Flower website at fireandflower.com/MemberPrice.

______________________________ 1 Terms and conditions apply.

About Firebird Delivery

Firebird Delivery is a recreational cannabis delivery service, servicing the province of Ontario, including Kingston, London, Ottawa, Toronto, Hamilton, Guelph and North Bay. Firebird provides a safe, fast and convenient way to purchase affordable cannabis, with free same-day delivery and Rush Delivery within the hour.

To learn more about Firebird Delivery, visit www.firebirddelivery.com.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower is a leading, technology-powered, adult-use cannabis retailer with more than 100 corporate-owned stores in its network. The Company leverages its wholly-owned technology development subsidiary, Hifyre, to continually advance its proprietary retail operations model while also providing additional independent high-margin revenue streams. Fire & Flower guides consumers through the complex world of cannabis through education-focused, best-in-class retailing while the Hifyre digital retail and analytics platform empowers retailers to optimize their connections with consumers. The Company's leadership team combines extensive experience in the technology, logistics, cannabis and retail industries.

Through the strategic investment of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (owner of Circle K convenience stores), the Company has set its sights on global expansion as new cannabis markets emerge and is poised to expand into the United States when permitted through its strategic licensing agreement with Fire & Flower U.S. Holdings upon the occurrence of certain changes to the cannabis regulatory regime.

Fire & Flower's wholly owned subsidiary, Pineapple Express Delivery, has over 15 years of experience offering same-day 60-minute delivery services in multiple industries across Canada. Pineapple Express Delivery offers a personalized experience for its customers and has established in-depth security and delivery protocols to facilitate same-day delivery of medical and recreational cannabis across the country.

To learn more about Fire & Flower, visit www.fireandflower.com .

To learn more about Pineapple Express Delivery, visit www.pineappleexpressdelivery.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management of Fire & Flower at the date the statements are made based on information then available to the Fire & Flower. Various factors and assumptions are applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to and involve a number of known and unknown, variables, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Fire & Flower, which may cause Fire & Flower's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: regulatory and other approvals or consents; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives and political and social uncertainties.

No assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated April 26, 2022 and the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended January 29, 2022 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.

For further information: Investor Relations: [email protected], 1-833-680-4948; Media Relations: [email protected], 780-784-8859