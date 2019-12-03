Fire & Flower's to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES/

EDMONTON, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. ("Fire & Flower" or the "Company") (TSX: FAF), will release its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended November 2, 2019 before financial markets open on December 17, 2019.

Fire & Flower's third quarter fiscal 2019 financial and operational results will be available on SEDAR and on the Company's website at https://fireandflower.com/investor-relations.

Following the release of its third quarter fiscal 2019 financial and operational results, Fire & Flower will host a conference call and webcast with Trevor Fencott, Chief Executive Officer at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on December 17, 2019.

Webcast Information

A live audio webcast will be available at: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2149844/80E2B586DC7C8813F74736C71277BDDB

Call Information

Toll-Free Dial In Number: 1-888-664-6383

Conference ID: 87723481

Upon completion of the live audio webcast, a replay of the webcast will be accessible on Fire & Flower's website at https://fireandflower.com/investor-relations.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower is a leading purpose-built, independent adult-use cannabis retailer poised to capture significant Canadian market share. The Company guides consumers through the complex world of cannabis through education-focused, best-in-class retailing while the HifyreTM digital platform connects consumers with cannabis products. The Company's leadership team combines extensive experience in the cannabis industry with strong capabilities in retail operations.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. owns all issued and outstanding shares in Fire & Flower Inc., a licensed cannabis retailer that owns or has interests in cannabis retail store licences in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario and the Yukon territory.

Through the strategic investment of Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.A, ATD.B), the Company has set its sights on the global expansion as new cannabis markets emerge.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management of Fire & Flower at the date the statements are made based on information then available to the Fire & Flower. Various factors and assumptions are applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to and involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Fire & Flower, which may cause Fire & Flower's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements will prove to be correct.

Fire & Flower assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

