Fire & Flower Releases World's First Non-Fungible Toke in Celebration of 420

"Fire & Flower is leading digital innovation in the cannabis industry, including the first Non-Fungible Toke ," said Lisa Mazurkewich, Vice-President, Marketing, Fire & Flower. "Customer connection is part of our brand DNA, which is why we strive to develop creative ways to engage with our community."

The digital artwork is a looping billow of multi-coloured smoke encased in glass, similar to a display case found in an art gallery or museum. The bidding will start at $4.20 today on Rarible and close on April 20, 2021 at 4:20 p.m. EDT. All proceeds from the sale will be donated to Second Harvest, the largest food rescue charity in Canada, and Less to purchase a carbon offset and help neutralize the carbon footprint of blockchain technology.

"As a new agency, we like using new technology and new design tools," said Erin Kawalecki, Partner & CCO, Angry Butterfly. "But the goal is always to combine innovation with an element of playfulness, which we think this NFT represents. We're lucky to have clients with the same mindset."

The highest bidder of Non-Fungible Toke will have ownership of the digital artwork and it cannot be replicated or reproduced, due to the Ethereum blockchain network that supports it.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower is a leading purpose-built, independent adult-use cannabis retailer focused on the Canadian market and international expansion opportunities. The Company guides consumers through the complex world of cannabis through education-focused, best-in-class retailing while the HifyreTM digital platform connects consumers with cannabis products. The Company's leadership team combines extensive experience in the cannabis industry with strong capabilities in retail operations.

Fire & Flower is a multi-banner cannabis retail operator that owns and operates the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz and Hotbox brands.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. owns all issued and outstanding shares in Fire & Flower Inc. and Friendly Stranger Holdings Corp., licensed cannabis retailers that own and operate cannabis retail stores in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario, and the Yukon territory.

Through the strategic investment of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (owner of Circle K convenience stores), the Company has set its sights on the global expansion as new cannabis markets emerge.

To learn more about Fire & Flower, visit www.fireandflower.com.

About Angry Butterfly:

Angry Butterfly is a full-service, proudly independent, strategic and creative consultancy based in Toronto. Founded in the Fall of 2020, at a time of intense transformation in almost every area of the world, their goal is to create transformational shifts for their clients – and to help determine what needs to be reimagined in the first place. Whether it's a social media account, a product line, or a company trajectory.

