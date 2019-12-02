Fire & Flower Receives Two Additional Cannabis Retail Store Licences in Alberta

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES/

EDMONTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. ("FFHC") (TSX: FAF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Fire & Flower Inc. (collectively with FFHC, "Fire & Flower" or the "Company"), today announced that it has received two additional cannabis retail store licences in Edmonton, Alberta from the Alberta Gaming Liquor and Cannabis Commission (the "AGLC").

Fire & Flower now owns or has an interest in 38 cannabis retail store licences across the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario and the Yukon territory.

The Company anticipates the locations to open and be selling cannabis products during the week of December 16, 2019. The new stores will be located at the following addresses:

6802 – 50 Avenue, Red Deer, Alberta , and

, and 40 Hewlett Park Landing , Sylvan Lake, Alberta .

The grand opening and operating hours of these new stores will be announced on Fire & Flower's website at www.fireandflower.com/locations/ and on social media channels at its earliest opportunity.

The Company continues to focus on opening new retail stores across Alberta, where the AGLC continues to issue retail licences, and in other Canadian provinces where the private sale of retail cannabis is permitted.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower is a leading purpose-built, independent adult-use cannabis retailer poised to capture significant Canadian market share. The Company guides consumers through the complex world of cannabis through education-focused, best-in-class retailing while the Hifyre digital platform connects consumers with cannabis products. The Company's leadership team combines extensive experience in the cannabis industry with strong capabilities in retail operations.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. owns all issued and outstanding shares in Fire & Flower Inc., a licensed cannabis retailer that owns or has interest in cannabis retail store licences in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba andOntario and the Yukon territory.

Through its strategic investment with Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.A, ATD.B), the Company has set its sights on the global expansion as new cannabis markets emerge.

