Fire & Flower Launches Revity CBD Private Label Wellness Brand

It is anticipated that Revity CBD will be available in Fire & Flower stores in the province of Saskatchewan starting on August 14, 2020. Fire & Flower has chosen to focus on this market because of its favorable supply chain that allows for private wholesale distribution through the Company's wholly-owned distribution business, Open Fields Distribution™.

This health and wellness focused brand will initially offer CBD oil product formats through the Company's commercial arrangement with licensed cannabis producer, WeedMD. WeedMD will manufacture, package and ship Revity CBD products to Open Fields Distribution and Fire & Flower. It is anticipated that additional products will be added to the consumer offering in the coming months.

The product focus of Revity CBD has been derived from key consumer insights in product formulation, target consumer segments, price and format in the Hifyre™ Digital Retail and Analytics Platform.

"Fire & Flower has identified key consumer insights that has led us to launch a health and wellness focused product brand in the underserved market of regulated CBD products," shared Trevor Fencott, Chief Executive Officer of Fire & Flower. "We have focused on launching this product in the province of Saskatchewan and will look for opportunities to expand the brand both across Canada and internationally, as new markets emerge. The private label product strategy is consistent with our core focus on technology-enabled cannabis retailing and creating opportunities in this area of the supply chain."

More information on Revity CBD products are available at http://revity.ca.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower is a leading purpose-built, independent adult-use cannabis retailer poised to capture significant Canadian market share. The Company guides consumers through the complex world of cannabis through education-focused, best-in-class retailing while the HifyreTM digital platform and SparkTM program connect cannabis consumers with the latest cannabis products and deliver cutting edge insights into evolving consumer behaviours. The Company's leadership team combines extensive experience in the cannabis industry with strong capabilities in retail operations.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. owns all issued and outstanding shares in Fire & Flower Inc., a licensed cannabis retailer that owns or has interest in cannabis retail store licences in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario and the Yukon territory.

Through its strategic investment with Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., the Company has set its sights on the global expansion as new cannabis markets emerge.

More information on Fire & Flower can be found at www.fireandflower.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management of Fire & Flower at the date the statements are made based on information then available to the Fire & Flower. Various factors and assumptions are applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to and involve a number of known and unknown, variables, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Fire & Flower, which may cause Fire & Flower's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: final regulatory and other approvals or consents; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives and political and social uncertainties.

No assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated April 29, 2020 and the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the management discussion and analysis for the fifty-two weeks ended February 1, 2020 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Fire & Flower assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

