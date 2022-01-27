Fire & Flower Launches E-Commerce Dispensaries for Canadian Licensed Producers' Brands

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES/

New e-commerce offering from Hifyre and Fire & Flower will equip brands with a direct-to-consumer sales platform enabled by delivery and a 100+ store retail network

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. ("Fire & Flower'', or the "Company") (TSX: FAF) (OTCQX: FFLWF), a leading, technology-powered, cannabis retailer, today announced the expansion of the Company's e-commerce offering with the launch of online branded dispensaries that will enable direct-to-consumer sales using drop shipping for leading licensed producers ("LPs").

The expanded e-commerce capabilities continues the buildout of Fire & Flower's proprietary technology stack that is focused on delivering a seamless digital consumer experience including in-store fulfillment and delivery. The new virtual retail platforms, powered by the Company's proprietary data and analytics platform, Hifyre, allow for cannabis consumers to shop LP-branded online marketplaces for direct-to-consumer sales. Consumers can shop for their favourite brands' cannabis products and have those orders completed through in-store fulfillment at one of Fire & Flower's 100+ retail locations or via delivery (where permitted) through its recently acquired delivery subsidiary, Pineapple Express Delivery. Initial brands available for purchase through Fire & Flower's platforms include Auxly, Aleafia, Cronos Group, FIGR and Wagners. The e-commerce marketplaces will also generate digital advertising revenue through the Hifyre Reach platform which connects brands to intending consumers, and provides a path to measure purchasing behavior both in-store and online.

"Retail is continuously evolving and we found that a growing segment of our customer base is looking for a seamless digital solution that allows them to connect and shop directly from their favorite brands. We are uniquely positioned to meet that demand by providing a streamlined retail experience to customers across North America through our scalable, digital solution, powered by our Hifyre technology platform. Through the creation of branded dispensaries we are delivering additional value to LPs by enabling greater customer acquisition through a top-of-funnel virtual platform that can also fulfill those direct orders either in person or via delivery," said Trevor Fencott, Chief Executive Officer of Fire & Flower.

"Not only does the creation of these online platforms support the expansion of our Spark Perks membership program and empower our entire technology platform with increasing sources of consumer buying preferences, it creates an opportunity to generate new digital advertising revenue streams through our Hifyre Reach platform," concluded Fencott.

"We're excited to engage directly with consumers through Fire & Flower's advanced consumer technology," said Andrew MacMillan, SVP Commercial, Auxly. "To successfully compete in today's competitive cannabis market, it is essential to understand purchase habits and preferences. Through our newly branded e-commerce dispensaries, not only can we track consumer activity right through to purchase and conversion, but most importantly, we are also delivering an enhanced experience of our brands. This direct-to-consumer online model will drive new opportunities to more effectively serve our expanding customer base and support our sales growth."

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower is a leading, technology-powered, adult-use cannabis retailer with over 100 corporate-owned stores in its network. The Company leverages its wholly-owned technology development subsidiary, Hifyre Inc., to continually advance its proprietary retail operations model while also providing additional independent high-margin revenue streams. Fire & Flower guides consumers through the complex world of cannabis through education-focused, best-in-class retailing while the Hifyre™ digital retail and analytics platform empowers retailers to optimize their connections with consumers. The Company's leadership team combines extensive experience in the technology, cannabis and retail industries.

Through the strategic investment of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (owner of Circle K convenience stores), the Company has set its sights on global expansion as new cannabis markets emerge and is poised to expand into the United States when permitted through its strategic licensing agreement with Fire & Flower U.S. Holdings upon the occurrence of certain changes to the cannabis regulatory regime.

Fire & Flower is a multi-banner cannabis retail operator that owns and operates the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz and Hotbox brands. Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. owns all issued and outstanding shares in Fire & Flower Inc. and Friendly Stranger Holdings Corp., licensed cannabis retailers that own and operate cannabis retail stores in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, British Columbia and Ontario, and the Yukon territory.

To learn more about Fire & Flower, visit www.fireandflower.com.

About Hifyre

The Hifyre Digital Retail and Analytics Platform is a proprietary ecosystem of products that includes the Spark Perks member program, Hifyre ONE retail software platform, Hifyre IQ cannabis data and analytics platform, and Hifyre Reach digital advertising network.

The Hifyre platform also supports Fire & Flower's advanced operations and provides a competitive advantage in providing a tailored digital experience and understanding consumer behaviours in the evolving cannabis market.

To learn more about Hifyre, visit www.hifyre.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management of Fire & Flower at the date the statements are made based on information then available to the Fire & Flower. Various factors and assumptions are applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking statements, including market conditions and the business of the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to and involve a number of known and unknown, variables, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Fire & Flower, which may cause Fire & Flower's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: regulatory and other approvals or consents; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives and political and social uncertainties.

No assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated April 30, 2021 and the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended October 30, 2021 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

