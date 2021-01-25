Fire & Flower Expands Third-Party Gift Card Program to Additional Retail Locations including Circle K Stores in Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan

Fire & Flower gift cards are sold in Fire & Flower locations and select third-party retailers. This expansion of Fire & Flower gift card availability provides greater opportunities for customers to share the gift of cannabis in a convenient way. Fire & Flower gift cards are redeemable at any Fire & Flower location as well as online at https://fireandflower.com for Fastlane click-and-collect orders.

"Fire & Flower gift cards reflect our continued investment in our relationship with our consumers," said Trevor Fencott, Chief Executive Officer of Fire & Flower. "Each gift card represents a sincere moment of connection between our customers and someone who is close to them. Our commitment to digitally enabled and convenient retail experiences is an important part of our strategy as a tech-enabled, differentiated brand retailer."

The gift card market continues to grow in Canada. Recent market research reveals that over 70% of Canadians are still buying their gift cards in-store, either from a large, diversified retail store or their merchant of choice. Customers who use gift cards frequently spend more than their value.

Fire & Flower gift cards are available in denominations from $25 to $100. A full list of the locations for gift cards, can be found at the company's website at https://fireandflower.com.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower is a leading purpose-built, independent adult-use cannabis retailer. The Company guides consumers through the complex world of cannabis through education-focused, best-in-class retailing while the HifyreTM digital platform and Spark PerksTM program connect cannabis consumers with the latest cannabis products, and deliver cutting edge insights into evolving consumer behaviours. The Company's leadership team combines extensive experience in the cannabis industry with strong capabilities in retail operations.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through wholly owned subsidiaries,owns and operates cannabis retail store licences in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario and the Yukon territory under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz and HotBox brands.

Through its strategic investment with Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. the Company has set its sights on the global expansion as new cannabis markets emerge.

For further information: Investor Relations: [email protected], 1-833-680-4948; Media Relations: [email protected], 780-784-8859