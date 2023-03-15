Fire & Flower Expands Market Presence in Winnipeg to Five Cannabis Retail Store Locations

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES/

Opening of Downtown Winnipeg store in the Sports Hospitality Entertainment District (SHED) brings Fire & Flower to this high traffic area

TORONTO, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. ("Fire & Flower" or the "Company") (TSX: FAF) (OTCQX: FFLWF) a leading cannabis consumer retail and technology platform today announced the opening of its new cannabis retail store in downtown Winnipeg, Manitoba.

"The Sports, Hospitality and Entertainment District (SHED) is the focal point of the revitalization of Winnipeg's downtown, and we are very pleased to open our fifth store in Winnipeg and eighth store in the province of Manitoba in this area," shared Stéphane Trudel, Chief Executive Officer of Fire & Flower. "Our location is near the Canada Life Centre which is one of the busiest arenas in Canada. The format of this store is designed to deliver a convenience-oriented consumer experience to capitalize on the high traffic we expect from events in this district."

The Winnipeg SHED store is located at 330 Portage Avenue where customers can shop in store or online through Fire & Flower's industry-leading e-commerce experience.

Additional details about the Winnipeg – SHED cannabis retail store and other Fire & Flower stores across the province of Manitoba can be found on the Company's website at https://fireandflower.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management of Fire & Flower at the date the statements are made based on information then available to Fire & Flower. Various factors and assumptions are applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to and involve a number of known and unknown, variables, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Fire & Flower, which may cause Fire & Flower's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: final regulatory and other approvals or consents; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives, political and social uncertainties, demand for the Company's common shares, and market conditions.

No assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the headings "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated April 26, 2022 and "Risks and Uncertainties" in the management discussion and analysis for the thirteen weeks ended October 29, 2022 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.

For further information: Investor Relations, [email protected], 1-833-680-4948; Media Relations, [email protected], 780-784-8859