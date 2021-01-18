Fire & Flower Expands Free Same-Day Delivery Across Its Ontario Network

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES/

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - With the extension of lockdown orders in Ontario, Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. ("FFHC") (TSX: FAF) is pleased to announce that it has mobilized its network of stores to expand its free, best-in-class, same-day delivery across Ontario with a delivery radius from North Bay south to Toronto and from London east to Ottawa.

Recent acquistions and openings in the province, including the Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and HotBox retail brands, have bolstered Fire & Flower's Ontario footprint, enabling the Company to expand its reach as it provides legal cannabis to its customers through e-commerce, curbside and delivery services during the pandemic

"We have rallied our teams throughout Fire & Flower's network of stores so that we can continue to provide the same high-level of service to our customers who are coping with this extended lockdown," said Trevor Fencott, Chief Executive Officer, Fire & Flower. "We know the demand is there and will continue to diversify our resources to serve our clients safely."

Customers can visit https://spark.fireandflower.com/delivery/ to easily order their cannabis products online before 6 pm for free, same-day delivery. Curbside pick up is also available at all Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and HotBox locations across the province.

Fire & Flower has a distinct competitive advantage as online ordering, curbside pickup and delivery become available through its ability to communicate with members in the Spark Perks program on the Hifyre™ digital platform. The Spark Perks program provides a robust channel to communicate with consumers, understand their needs and preferences and drive consumer traffic digitally.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower is a leading purpose-built, independent adult-use cannabis retailer. The Company guides consumers through the complex world of cannabis through education-focused, best-in-class retailing while the HifyreTM digital platform and Spark PerksTM program connect cannabis consumers with the latest cannabis products, and deliver cutting edge insights into evolving consumer behaviours. The Company's leadership team combines extensive experience in the cannabis industry with strong capabilities in retail operations.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through wholly owned subsidiaries,owns and operates cannabis retail store licences in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario and the Yukon territory under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz and HotBox brands.

Through its strategic investment with Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. the Company has set its sights on the global expansion as new cannabis markets emerge.

