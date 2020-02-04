Fire & Flower Begins Trading on OTCQX

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES/

EDMONTON, Feb. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. ("Fire & Flower" or the "Company"), today announced that it begins trading on OTCQX under the symbol "FFLWF".

OTCQX is operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) is an operator of financial markets for 10,000 United States and global securities. Through OTCQX, investors can find current financial disclosures and information, including real time quotes, on Fire & Flower.

"Fire & Flower is very pleased to have taken this step to provide greater trading access to investors based in the United States," shared Trevor Fencott, Chief Executive Officer of Fire & Flower. "We have received significant interest from investors in the United States and listing on OTCQX was a necessary step to provide these opportunities for international investors in our Company."

Dentons acted for the Company as its OTCQX sponsor.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower is a leading purpose-built, independent adult-use cannabis retailer poised to capture significant Canadian market share. The Company guides consumers through the complex world of cannabis through education-focused, best-in-class retailing while the Hifyre digital platform connects consumers with cannabis products. The Company's leadership team combines extensive experience in the cannabis industry with strong capabilities in retail operations.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. owns all issued and outstanding shares in Fire & Flower Inc., a licensed cannabis retailer that owns or has interest in cannabis retail store licences in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario and the Yukon territory.

Through its strategic investment with Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.A, ATD.B), the Company has set its sights on the global expansion as new cannabis markets emerge.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

