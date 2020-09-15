Fire & Flower Announces Voting Results from Special Meeting of Shareholders

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES/

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. ("FFHC", "Fire & Flower" or the "Company") (TSX: FAF) (OTCQX: FFLWF), today announced the voting results from its special meeting of the Company's shareholders (the "Shareholders"), held earlier today (the "Meeting"). The Company is pleased to announce that all matters put forward before the Shareholders for consideration and approval as set of in the Company's Management Information Circular dated August 10, 2020 (the "Circular"), were approved.

At the Meeting the Shareholders approved:

amendments to certain securities of the Company issued to 2707031 Ontario Inc., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Alimentarion Couche-Tard Inc.; and the issuance of up to an additional 2,600,000 common shares of the Company in satisfaction of certain interest that may be payable on up to $28,000,000 principal amount of 8.0% secured convertible debentures of the Company.

each as further set out in the Circular.

The Company has filed a report of the voting results on all resolutions voted on the Meeting on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower is a leading purpose-built, independent adult-use cannabis retailer poised to capture significant Canadian market share. The Company guides consumers through the complex world of cannabis through education-focused, best-in-class retailing while the Hifyre™ digital platform connects consumers with cannabis products. The Company's leadership team combines extensive experience in the cannabis industry with strong capabilities in retail operations.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. owns all issued and outstanding shares in Fire & Flower Inc., a licensed cannabis retailer that owns or has interest in cannabis retail store licences in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario and the Yukon territory.

Through its strategic investment with Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., the Company has set its sights on the global expansion as new cannabis markets emerge.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management of Fire & Flower at the date the statements are made based on information then available to the Fire & Flower. Various factors and assumptions are applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to and involve a number of known and unknown, variables, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Fire & Flower, which may cause Fire & Flower's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: final regulatory and other approvals or consents; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives and political and social uncertainties.

No assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated April 29, 2020 and the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the management discussion and analysis for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended August 1, 2020, each filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.

For further information: Investor Relations, [email protected], 1-833-680-4948; Media Relations, [email protected], 780-784-8859