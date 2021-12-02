Fire & Flower Announces Key Retail and Digital Milestones

Launch of PotGuide and Wikileaf E-Commerce Canadian customers of PotGuide and Wikileaf can now shop for cannabis products online. Products are available for purchase and fulfilled by the entire Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz and Hotbox retail network. Purchases are available to be delivered to customers in Ontario, Manitoba, British Columbia and Saskatchewan, and will soon be available for delivery in Alberta, or available for Fastlane "Click-and-Collect" at retail stores.

Visit https://shop.potguide.com and https://shop.wikileaf.com for more information or to place an order for cannabis products.

100 Retail Store Milestone

Fire & Flower's 100th cannabis retail store opened earlier this week in Scarborough, Ontario, making the Company one of the largest cannabis retail chains in North America. As Fire & Flower looks to evolve its retail business, 100 cannabis retail stores provide brick-and-mortar consumer traffic opportunities as well as a network of dispensaries for e-commerce fulfillment.

360,000 Spark Perks™ Members

On average, active Spark Perks™ members spend 31% more per transaction than non-members. The milestone of 360,000 Spark Perks™ members demonstrates the Company's continued growth of the first cannabis membership program in Canada and cements our position as a leader in digital customer engagement. To the Company's knowledge, Spark Perks™ is the largest cannabis member and loyalty program in the world.

"Our milestone of exceeding 100 corporate-owned stores across our network allows us to serve customers in every Canadian cannabis market where private retail is permitted. As we evolve our business, we look to driving traffic to our stores through e-commerce and convenience retail. An omni-channel, convenience-oriented strategy offers a clear value proposition to our customers and is aligned with our strategic partner, Alimentation Couche-Tard, owner of Circle K," shared Trevor Fencott, Chief Executive Officer of Fire & Flower.

"We have also recently announced the expansion of our store co-location program with Circle K and envision that the growth of this program will further amplify the ability to build a large and cost-effective retail network that is strategically placed adjacent to convenience hubs that generate high retail traffic. In addition, the co-location program will provide greater efficiencies in servicing customers who transact in e-commerce, the way they have traditionally purchased in the illegal market."

"As we enter the next stage of growth in our Company, we will build off these milestones and continue to innovate and deliver an experience that truly provides value to our customers," concluded Fencott.

Expanding upon one of the largest retail networks for cannabis in Canada, Fire & Flower is evolving to take a greater focus on digital engagement with customers and using its existing infrastructure to find unique ways to deliver products to new and existing customers across Canada. Utilizing its Hifyre platform, the Company's proprietary technology and data and analytics tool, Fire & Flower continues to implement a more personalized and consumer-centric retail experience by delivering real-time actionable insights and sophisticated analysis of what customers want and when they want it.

Earlier this year, Fire & Flower's acquisitions of PotGuide and Wikileaf enhanced Hifyre's asset-light approach and provided a scalable entry point to capture new customers and Spark Perks™ members in both Canada and the United States. Sparks Perks™ continues to aid the Hifyre IQ data and analytics platform in building a real-time understanding of cannabis consumer preferences and purchasing trends across North America to the benefit of Fire & Flower and its strategic partners.

Members of the Spark Perks™ program receive exclusive benefits including: Fastlane "Click and Collect" checkout, curbside pickup, Rapid Delivery where permitted, special deals, member-only events and exclusive offers. Spark Perks™ is free to join and no cannabis purchase is required to enroll in the program.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower is a leading, technology-powered, adult-use cannabis retailer with over 100 corporate-owned stores in its network. The Company leverages its wholly-owned technology development subsidiary, Hifyre Inc., to continually advance its proprietary retail operations model while also providing additional independent high-margin revenue streams. Fire & Flower guides consumers through the complex world of cannabis through education-focused, best-in-class retailing while the HifyreTM digital retail and analytics platform empowers retailers to optimize their connections with consumers. The Company's leadership team combines extensive experience in the technology, cannabis and retail industries.

Through the strategic investment of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (owner of Circle K convenience stores), the Company has set its sights on global expansion as new cannabis markets emerge and is poised to expand into the United States when permitted through its strategic licensing agreement with Fire & Flower U.S. Holdings upon the occurrence of certain changes to the cannabis regulatory regime.

Fire & Flower is a multi-banner cannabis retail operator that owns and operates the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz and Hotbox brands. Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. owns all issued and outstanding shares in Fire & Flower Inc. and Friendly Stranger Holdings Corp., licensed cannabis retailers that own and operate cannabis retail stores in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, British Columbia and Ontario, and the Yukon territory.

To learn more about Fire & Flower, visit www.fireandflower.com.

