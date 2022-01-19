FIRE & FLOWER announces filing of form 40-F with sec as company prepares for nasdaq listing

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES/

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. ("Fire & Flower" or the "Company") (TSX: FAF) (OTCQX: FFLWF), a leading, technology-powered, cannabis retailer, today announced the filing of its Form 40-F Registration Statement ("Form 40-F") with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in preparation for the Company to list its shares on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"). A copy of the Form 40-F is available on the Company's website at www.fireandflower.com or the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

"Fire & Flower's anticipated listing on the Nasdaq is strategically aligned with our expanded digital e-commerce offering and its planned entry into the U.S. cannabis market," said Trevor Fencott, Chief Executive Officer of Fire & Flower. "We have quickly demonstrated the success of our technology-driven retail model in Canada's cannabis market, becoming the first company to build a true cannabis consumer technology platform. Listing on the Nasdaq will allow us to expand our shareholder base and drive increased shareholder value as we continue to leverage our unique technology-driven business model to enter new targeted markets across North America. We are excited to share our vision for 'smart' cannabis retail to a broader audience of investors."

Listing of the Company's common shares on Nasdaq remains subject to the approval of Nasdaq and the satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements, including the effectiveness of the Form 40-F. Following receipt of all required approvals, the Company will issue a press release announcing its first trading date on Nasdaq. Fire & Flower's common shares will continue to trade on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol FFLWF until the commencement of trading on the Nasdaq. Fire & Flower's common shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FAF" following the completion of the proposed Nasdaq listing.

Fire & Flower is a leading, technology-powered, adult-use cannabis retailer with more than 100 corporate-owned stores in its network. The Company leverages its wholly-owned technology development subsidiary, Hifyre, to continually advance its proprietary retail operations model while also providing additional independent high-margin revenue streams. Fire & Flower guides consumers through the complex world of cannabis through education-focused, best-in-class retailing while the Hifyre digital retail and analytics platform empowers retailers to optimize their connections with consumers. The Company's leadership team combines extensive experience in the technology, cannabis and retail industries.

Through the strategic investment of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (owner of Circle K convenience stores), the Company has set its sights on global expansion as new cannabis markets emerge and is poised to expand into the United States when permitted through its strategic licensing agreement with Fire & Flower U.S. Holdings upon the occurrence of certain changes to the cannabis regulatory regime.

Fire & Flower is a multi-banner cannabis retail operator that owns and operates the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz and Hotbox brands. Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. owns all issued and outstanding shares in Fire & Flower Inc. and Friendly Stranger Holdings Corp., licensed cannabis retailers that own and operate cannabis retail stores in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and the Yukon territory.

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management of Fire & Flower at the date the statements are made based on information then available to the Fire & Flower. Various factors and assumptions are applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to and involve a number of known and unknown, variables, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Fire & Flower, which may cause Fire & Flower's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: regulatory and other approvals or consents; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives and political and social uncertainties.

No assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated April 30, 2021 and the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended October 30, 2021 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

