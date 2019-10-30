Fire & Flower Announces Date of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES/

EDMONTON, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. ("Fire & Flower" or the "Company") (TSX: FAF), today announced that it will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 1:00 pm ET at the offices of Dentons Canada LLP located at at 77 King Street West, Suite 400, Toronto, Ontario. A live webcast of the meeting will also be available at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2113540/ADC363FF8C190A2198AEFCFF222F1D01.

In conjunction with the Meeting, Fire & Flower has filed its management information circular and related proxy materials which are available for download under the Company's profile on SEDAR or on its website at https://fireandflower.com/investor-relations.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower is a leading purpose-built, independent adult-use cannabis retailer poised to capture significant Canadian market share. The Company guides consumers through the complex world of cannabis through education-focused, best-in-class retailing while the HifyreTM digital platform connects consumers with cannabis products. The Company's leadership team combines extensive experience in the cannabis industry with strong capabilities in retail operations.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. owns all of the issued and outstanding shares in Fire & Flower Inc., a licensed cannabis retailer that owns or has interests in cannabis retail store licences in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario and the Yukon territory.

Through the strategic investment of Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.A, ATD.B), the Company has set its sights on the global expansion as new cannabis markets emerge.

For further information: Investor Relations, Chris Bolivar, investorrelations@fireandflower.com, 1-833-680-4948; Media Relations, Nathan Mison, media@fireandflower.com, 780-784-8859