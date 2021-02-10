Fire & Flower Announces Completion of $15 Million At-The-Market Equity Offering

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES/

Previously announced ATM program, strengthens the Company's balance sheet and positions Fire & Flower for future growth

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. ("Fire & Flower" or the "Company") (TSX: FAF) (OTCQX: FFLWF) today announced that it has completed its announced at-the-market equity financing program previously announced on December 3, 2020 (the "ATM Program"). Under the ATM Program, the Company sold an aggregate of 16,568,400 common shares between December 2, 2020 and February 9, 2021. The common shares were sold at prevailing market prices for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $15,000,000.

Distributions of the common shares through the ATM Program were made pursuant to the terms of an equity distribution agreement dated December 2, 2020 between the Company and ATB Capital Markets Inc.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the ATM Program for general corporate purposes, working capital needs and capital expenditures.

The offering under the ATM Program was made pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated December 2, 2020 (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus and amended and restated short form base prospectus dated November 24, 2020 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus"). The Prospectus Supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus are available on the SEDAR website maintained by the Canadian Securities Administrators at www.sedar.com.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower is a leading purpose-built, independent adult-use cannabis retailer focused on the Canadian market and international expansion opportunities. The Company guides consumers through the complex world of cannabis through education-focused, best-in-class retailing while the HifyreTM digital platform connects consumers with cannabis products. The Company's leadership team combines extensive experience in the cannabis industry with strong capabilities in retail operations.

Fire & Flower is a multi-banner cannabis retail operator that owns and operates the Fire & Flower™, Friendly Stranger™, Happy Dayz™ and Hotbox™ brands.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. owns all issued and outstanding shares in Fire & Flower Inc. and Friendly Stranger Holdings Corp., licensed cannabis retailers that own and operate cannabis retail stores in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario, and the Yukon territory.

Through the strategic investment of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (owner of Circle K convenience stores), the Company has set its sights on the global expansion as new cannabis markets emerge.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include use of proceeds.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management of Fire & Flower at the date the statements are made based on information then available to the Fire & Flower. Various factors and assumptions are applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking statements, including with respect to the market trends and conditions. Forward-looking statements are subject to and involve a number of known and unknown, variables, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Fire & Flower, which may cause Fire & Flower's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: final regulatory and other approvals or consents; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives and political and social uncertainties.

No assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated April 29, 2020 , the Prospectus Supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus, and the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the management discussion and analysis for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended October 31, 2020 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

