BUCHAREST, Romania, March 7, 2024 /CNW/ -- Fintech Media Advertising (FMA), the revolutionary FinTech digital marketing agency, has experienced meteoric growth, solidifying its position as a leading force in the industry. In just three years, FMA has achieved a staggering 3,967% increase in gross revenue, becoming the go-to partner for FinTech companies seeking exponential growth.

Key Highlights:

Fintech Media Advertising Announces Explosive Growth and Industry Dominance

3,967% growth in gross revenue over three years: This remarkable achievement places FMA among the top 0.22% of fastest-growing companies in Europe as per the Financial Times FT1000 list.

Top 30 Marketing Company in Romania: FMA has established itself as a leading player in the Romanian marketing landscape.

Results-Obsessed Approach: FMA prioritizes tangible results for clients, utilizing data-driven strategies and cutting-edge tools to exceed expectations.

Powerhouse Leadership: Led by a seasoned team, FMA boasts unparalleled expertise:

- Nevio Traverso , CMO: Deep-rooted FinTech knowledge ensures campaigns resonate with tech-savvy consumers.

- Giulio Lungu , CFO: Financial acumen fosters strategic growth and translates vision into success.

- Marco Salzillo , CEO: Cutting-edge marketing expertise combined with a profound understanding of the FinTech landscape guides the company towards dominance.

About Fintech Media Advertising

Fintech Media Advertising is a leading FinTech digital marketing agency, empowering businesses through innovative and results-oriented strategies. With a team of passionate experts and a commitment to excellence, FMA propels FinTech companies towards a brighter future.

