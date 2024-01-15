FinovateEurope Hosts Leading Changemakers in Banking & Financial Services and the Companies Behind Fintech Innovations

Two-day event examines use, behaviors and predictions of financial technologies and applications in banking and financial services – London | 27-28 February 2024

LONDON, Jan. 15, 2024 /CNW/ -- In what is expected to be a defining year for digital transformation in banking and financial services, FinovateEurope has assembled the most senior decision makers from banks, financial institutions and promising fintech companies for its upcoming 27-28 February 2024 event at the Intercontinental London. The two-day event will examine the high tech innovation bringing new revenue streams, consumer behaviors driving strategy decisions, and the impact of political and socio-economic developments.

"FinovateEurope allows attendees to fully immerse themselves into the world of fintech to understand uses, successes and future needs," says Greg Palmer, Director of Fintech Strategy. "Our sessions and demos work together to provide clarity around the latest tech available on the market right now and our networking sessions bring together truly senior decision-makers from banks and investors."

In addition to keynotes, panels and sessions led by industry leaders on the agenda, FinovateEurope offers a unique first look at more than 35 innovative companies as they demo their product at the event. It is an important blend between innovators leading the fintech revolution with senior decision-makers from financial institutions and top investors from VC firms looking for their next opportunity. The proprietary FinovateEurope app allows attendees to send messages, book meetings, explore demo and sponsor technologies.

"Our demos are incredibly powerful because they allow decision-makers in financial services and institutions to identify the latest tech that might give them the competitive edge they're looking for," adds Heather Stowell, Demo Director. "The ability to speak directly to heads of these companies is invaluable."

FinovateEurope brings together 1000+ senior decision-makers with an incredible 500+ from banks and financial institutions and 700+ working at C-level/heads/directors/VPs. Programs focus on digital transformation, sustainability, creating a culture of innovation, using data and AI to deliver value and extending the quality of services delivered to customers. Topics and speakers include:

Author and advisor Nina Schick, known for her work on synthetic media, deepfakes, disinformation, and cybersecurity, opens the event on 27 February sharing what financial institutions must understand about generative AI and what it means for business as well as their customers.

Consumer Behavioralist Ken Hughes with The King of Customer Experience will expound on his research in consumer and cyber psychology, digital anthropology, behavioral economics and retail futurology to explore the needs of the future of consumerism, predicting important changes ahead.

Manas Chawla, CEO of London Politica and political risk expert will headline, "Global Economic and Geo-Political Outlook - What Are The Five Things You Need To Know?"

To register click here.

For sponsorship opportunities please contact [email protected] or click here for more information.

Fintech companies interested in demoing please contact [email protected] or click here.

Press can attend for free. Click here to register or contact [email protected] to receive credentials for the event.

FinovateEurope is Europe's leading fintech conference by and for executives tasked with transforming financial services. It is the only major fintech event with half the attendees from financial institutions. Each year, more than 1000 senior decision-makers attend, networking with over 500 C-level, heads, directors and VPs from banks and financial institutions around the world including HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds Banking Group, Citi, Bank of America, JP Morgan Asset Management, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank and more.

Website

SOURCE FinovateEurope

For further information: Name: Alice Brown, FinovateEurope, Email: [email protected]