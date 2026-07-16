Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of its 2026 Exploration Programs on its PIL & ATTY Properties

VANCOUVER, BC, July 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to report the start of its exploration programs on the PIL & ATTY Properties in the Toodoggone mining district of British Columbia.

Both programs are 100% funded by Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ("Freeport") pursuant to Earn-In Agreements on each property which are in Year 2 of their 6-year terms.(1)

The 2026 program at PIL will focus on drilling, Induced Polarization ("IP") surveys, and the geological mapping of key targets identified in the 2025 exploration program. Drilling is expected to start on or around July 22nd and will test select targets where large surface geochemical and IP anomalies are present. Further IP surveys will be completed on various other zones to expand on existing IP anomalies in addition to testing new targets. Geological mapping will be conducted on regional targets to help identify future IP and drilling targets.

At ATTY, 2026 work will continue to refine targets through IP surveying, mapping and surface sampling focusing on the Wrich and Valley targets with the goal of delineating drill targets for 2027.

CLICK HERE to link to details relating to the 2026 PIL & ATTY Exploration programs and the PIL Property Map.(2)

The PIL and ATTY properties are in the heart of British Columbia's prolific Toodoggone District in north central British Columbia and flank Aurora Mineral's Ltd. Joy Property, a 60% - 40% joint venture between Freeport and Amarc Resources Ltd. respectively. Additionally, the ATTY Property is north and contiguous with Centerra Gold's Kemess Project which is undergoing a pre-feasibility study following a preliminary economic assessment announced in early 2026.(3)

References:

Finlay news releases NR 03-25 dated April 17, 2025, titled: "Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties" and NR 05-25 dated May 2, 2025 and entitled: "Finlay Minerals Receives TSX Venture Exchange Approval for PIL Earn-In Agreement." Finlay news release NR 04-26 dated May 13, 2026, titled: "Finlay Minerals Announces Fully Funded 2026 Exploration Programs at PIL and ATTY – Freeport to Fund Priority Drilling at PIL and Continued Work at ATTY." Centerra Gold's news release dated January 19, 2026, titled: "Centerra Gold's Kemess Preliminary Economic Assessment Highlights Strong Economics that Support the Company's Long-Term Growth Pipeline."

Qualified Person:

Wade Barnes, P. Geo. and Vice President, Exploration for Finlay Minerals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.

About Finlay Minerals Ltd.

Finlay is a TSXV-listed mineral exploration company advancing a portfolio of copper-gold porphyry and gold-silver epithermal projects in northern and central British Columbia, including ATTY, PIL, JJB, SAY and Silver Hope. The Company's properties are located in highly prospective mineral districts marked by recent exploration success, infrastructure development and strong potential for new discoveries.

Finlay trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSXV and under the symbol "FYMNF" on the OTCQB. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Robert F. Brown,

Executive Chairman of the Board

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding, among others, the exploration plans for the PIL & ATTY Properties. Although Finlay believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, the timing and receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, the ability of Finlay and other parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for Finlay's proposed transactions and programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third-party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Finlay does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Finlay Minerals Ltd.

For further information, contact: Finlay Minerals Ltd., Ilona Lindsay, President, CEO & Director, Tel: 604-684-3099, [email protected]